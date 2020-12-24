 Skip to main content
Top 10 Stories of 2020: Jaime Harrison makes bid for Senate
Top 10 Stories of 2020: Jaime Harrison makes bid for Senate

Orangeburg native Jaime Harrison’s bid for the Senate was a widely covered race against longtime Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Although the Democrat did not defeat Graham in November, Harrison’s campaign garnered national coverage.

Harrison held his statewide campaign kickoff event in his hometown at Memorial Plaza in September 2019.

That was the beginning of what would become a historic campaign for Harrison.

Harrison’s campaign fundraising efforts were widely documented.

His campaign raised over $100 million, including $57 million in one quarter, which was the largest quarterly fundraising effort for a U.S. Senate candidate.

Harrison received endorsements from several highly regarded Democrats, including Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, former President Barack Obama, President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

As Election Day neared, many polls indicated a tight race between Harrison and Graham, but Election Day results indicated otherwise, as Graham received 54.44% of the votes, as opposed to Harrison’s 44.17%.

Since the conclusion of his campaign, Harrison launched a political action committee, Dirt Road PAC.

In a series of tweets, Harrison announced the launch of the PAC.

“I’m so proud of the movement we built in SC. We brought hope back, and moved one step closer to a New South. Now, I’m launching @DirtRoadPAC to continue the fight, and put in the work to build a stronger Democratic party by investing everywhere and listening to everyone,” he tweeted.

“Dirt Road PAC is about investing all across the country, and electing candidates that understand and represent their communities. Our party isn’t a monolith, so we can’t act like it is,” Harrison tweeted.

