Top 10 Stories of 2020: Clyburn helped propel Biden's rise

ORANGEBURG – The T&D Region was a political focal point in the lead-up to the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary.
The majority of the Democratic candidates made multiple stops in the region beginning in 2019.
Many candidates made return visits to Orangeburg in 2020 ahead of the Feb. 29 primary to make their final pitch to voters. Those candidates included Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Deval Patrick and Pete Buttigieg.
People from across the state and country came to Orangeburg to hear political views and take pictures with candidates.
On the day of the Democratic primary, voters across the state flocked to the polls. At the end of the day, former Vice President Joe Biden was the winner.
Biden’s rise to victory in the state was propelled by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn’s endorsement of the former VP. Clyburn endorsed Biden three days before the primary.
Clyburn said his decision to publicly endorse Biden was influenced by his late wife and a conversation he had during a funeral.
“I felt strongly that his candidacy was absolutely necessary if we wanted a good chance of winning. I thought that Joe Biden was our best bet. Of course, it all started the day after my fish fry last year when there were 20 some-odd candidates in the race,” Clyburn said.
Clyburn said his late wife Emily Clyburn said that Biden presented the Democrats with the best chance at defeating President Donald Trump.
Clyburn also recalled a conversation he had at a funeral. He mentioned to someone that he would be voting for Biden, and she told him that she, as well as the community, needed to hear him state his support for Biden.
“It was that encounter, and the backdrop of Emily having said what she said to me some six months earlier that made me endorse the way I did,” Clyburn said. “I was always going to vote for Joe Biden, but those two things together, I just considered to be telling me what I needed to do."
Biden’s win in South Carolina set him on a path to victory in his presidential campaign, as he went on to win the Democratic presidential nomination and later defeat President Donald Trump in November’s presidential election.
Biden is set to take office next year, and Clyburn detailed what issues the Democratic Party will focus on in the early stages of his presidency.
“The party’s number one focus has got to be getting beyond this pandemic, no question about that. No matter what we say or do, we’ve got to get beyond this pandemic. The work of this party’s got to be focused on that,” Clyburn said.
“Beyond that, I think we’ve got to put together a pretty big infrastructure program. … Biden was talking about building back better. Well, that’s what we’ve got to do and that’s going to require a great, broad infrastructure program,” Clyburn said.
Clyburn said the infrastructure program will expand beyond roads and bridges.
“I’m saying not just roads and bridges, and rail and ports, but I’m talking about big, job-producing programs like broadband deployment. We’re not going to have health care delivery without broadband. We’re not going to have good educational programs without broadband. We’ve got to treat the information highway the same way we treat the interstate highway. That’s what this is all about. I think that’s where we’ve got to go as we move into the future,” he said.