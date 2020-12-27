Top 10 Stories of 2020: Clyburn helped propel Biden's rise

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Clyburn said his late wife Emily Clyburn said that Biden presented the Democrats with the best chance at defeating President Donald Trump.

Clyburn also recalled a conversation he had at a funeral. He mentioned to someone that he would be voting for Biden, and she told him that she, as well as the community, needed to hear him state his support for Biden.

“It was that encounter, and the backdrop of Emily having said what she said to me some six months earlier that made me endorse the way I did,” Clyburn said. “I was always going to vote for Joe Biden, but those two things together, I just considered to be telling me what I needed to do."

Biden’s win in South Carolina set him on a path to victory in his presidential campaign, as he went on to win the Democratic presidential nomination and later defeat President Donald Trump in November’s presidential election.

Biden is set to take office next year, and Clyburn detailed what issues the Democratic Party will focus on in the early stages of his presidency.

“The party’s number one focus has got to be getting beyond this pandemic, no question about that. No matter what we say or do, we’ve got to get beyond this pandemic. The work of this party’s got to be focused on that,” Clyburn said.