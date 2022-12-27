Top 10 of 2022: 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting; child dreamed of world where everyone’s nice

The drive-by shooting death of a Woodford child, the national search for the suspects and the legacy that followed make for the fifth story among The T&D’s Top 10 for 2022.

Winston O’Conner Hunter, 6, and his family just returned to their McClain Street home in Woodford on the night of Friday, May 13.

They’d been at a family gathering.

At 11:35 p.m., they heard gunshots outside of their home. Bullets entered the home.

One of those bullets struck Hunter as he was sitting on the sofa.

He died moments later.

No one else in the home was physically injured.

Within the days that followed, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office distributed a photo of a car that was seen in the area around the time Hunter was shot and killed.

Within two weeks after Hunter’s death, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that three suspects were in custody and investigators sought a fourth one.

The first three suspects taken into custody were Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, of Greenwood Drive, West Columbia; Jeremiah J. Harley, 17, of County Road 50, Canandaigua, N.Y. and Michael Thomas Lloyd, 20, of Pinewood Street, Chillicothe, Illinois.

By June 2, authorities in New York took Seth James Phillips, 19, of Karen Place, Framington, N.Y., into custody.

The four suspects are each facing one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and four counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The suspects remain at the Orangeburg County Detention Center and their charges are pending.

Ravenell said the suspects and the Hunter family do not know each other.

He alleges the suspects shot the wrong house in an attempt to get marijuana.

The Woodford community continues to embrace the Hunter family and remembers the promising 6-year-old as a child who enjoyed baseball, church activities and spreading his joy and smile everywhere he went.

In the months following Hunter’s death, leaders from around the Orangeburg community have led town hall-style discussions at the Orangeburg City Gym, partly in an effort to reduce gun violence in the area. The Orangeburg Branch NAACP has organized the meetings.

Community leaders are hopeful that the efforts will lead to a transformation of Orangeburg.

They take their inspiration from Hunter, who once wrote in a classroom assignment, “My dream for the world is for everyone to be nice.”

At one of the monthly meetings, Hunter’s mother, Courtney Hunter, said, “I need us to be kind to one another, nice to one another. And always keep that powerful name – Winston O’Conner Hunter – running through these streets so they can stop the gun violence.”

The suspects in his death face up to life in prison if they’re convicted.