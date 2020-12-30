Top 10 of 2020: Orangeburg schools faced challenging 2020; district adjusted to coronavirus, tax problems

• Increasing millage by the maximum allowable by the school board.

Through the end of the year, the district has not had to reduce staff but has reduced employee costs through attrition and shifting to fill vacancies, Foster said.

“We are committed to providing a high-quality education to all students and to managing the shortfall without a detrimental impact to the classroom,” Foster said.

He said he feels confident the district will recover from the shortfall.

The deficit will mean tax increases for county residents. The increase will first be felt on commercial, rental property and vehicles in 2021 and then for homeowners in 2022.

As the new year approached, school district officials asked state lawmakers for about $11 million to help offset expenses due to consolidation. It’s also seeking permission to increase the operational millage rate above the state’s annual cap by up to 41 mills, or 219 mills total, which would also help the district balance the budget.

The consolidated district’s current operational millage rate is 178 mills.

Foster said while taxes will go up, last year's tax bill for public education was lower for most taxpayers because of the error.