Top 10 of 2020: Orangeburg schools faced challenging 2020; district adjusted to coronavirus, tax problems

The new year started off like any other for the newly consolidated Orangeburg County School District.
Teachers and students were meeting and interacting with each in a traditional classroom setting. School buses were busy making their morning and afternoon routes.
It all changed in March when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
At first, the district tried to operate with some sense of normalcy.
Surfaces were kept clean and students were educated about proper social distancing and washing hands.
The school district postponed all out-of-state field trips and monitored in-state field trips on a case-by-case basis.
That changed on March 15 when S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced that all schools would close through the end of the month.
The school district cancelled all programs, athletic practices, adult education classes and school or district-related meetings.
OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said, “Balance has been most challenging as our school district has navigated the coronavirus pandemic: Balance between our core duties – to keep everyone safe and continue educating students; balance between supporting teachers as they transitioned to a new way of educating students without overwhelming them; and finding balance for competing needs of families while respecting and valuing the unique situations of all individuals.”
The district began to devise ways to deliver meals. School buses, no longer transporting students, became a primary means of meal delivery.
The district also developed a comprehensive plan to switch from an in-person to an all-virtual learning model. Parents and teachers received training sessions for online lessons.
The model put a spotlight on challenges facing the school district, including a lack of broadband internet in rural areas.
To meet rural students’ needs, S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced that 3,000 buses in the state department’s fleet would be available to serve as Wi-Fi hotspots.
The school district requested about 10 buses.
March bled into April and the pandemic changes continued.
Some teachers tried to bring some levity and joy to the situation by holding a "Hello Parade."
Several teachers from Edisto Primary School got into their own cars and followed the district's school buses as they delivered meals. About 20 cars participated in the parade, with the teachers waving to their students.
The pandemic also affected graduations.
The district allowed each high school to hold outdoor graduations at their football fields. Tickets were limited and virus protocols were in place.
As the new school year approached, the district conducted several parental and teacher surveys about returning to school.
The district offered parents a hybrid model. Students could resume in-person instruction or continue with online learning.
The return to in-person instruction was phased in. Students in occupational and physical therapy returned to the classroom first at the end of September.
Early learning students were phased in next, followed by kindergarten, middle school and high schoolers.
Some parents were fully on board with the district’s model, while others expressed concerns about the mental and emotional toll virtual instruction was having on students.
In some cases, parents took their children out of the public school system to begin home-schooling or transferred students to private schools for traditional in-person instruction.
Foster says looking back over the past several months, he feels the district has balanced safety and instruction well through a flexible instructional model.
“Being that nimble has required tremendous flexibility and support from the board, administration, teachers, support staff, students, parents, families and local employers,” he said.
Foster says the entire experience has been an eye-opener.
“Traditional education as we know it has changed significantly and rapidly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” Foster said. “As educators, we must embrace the reality of that change which demands agility, flexibility and an innovative approach to teaching and learning.”
Foster says the coronavirus experience has made the district stronger.
“The support structure throughout the school district and community has grown much stronger, with teachers supporting fellow teachers and parents/grandparents in partnership of educating our community’s children; administrators supporting teachers and one another in leading through the crisis, and the community supporting education and families through their flexibility with parents’ work schedules and work environments,” he said. "The heart of the district and the community we serve has really shown throughout this pandemic.”
Looking ahead, Foster says he is hoping a vaccine will “allow us to educate students in a more traditional manner without compromising staff, student or community health.”
As the year ended, the district retuned to virtual instruction as local virus cases rose. The district plans to go back to a hybrid model of instruction Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Budget deficit
In September, the district revealed it had an $8.7 million revenue shortfall due to the miscalculation in tax rates that occurred when the county’s three school districts were combined into one.
District officials say they estimated the value of a mill for school operations at $281,000 and used a conservative value of $250,000 per mill.
Instead, each mill only brought in $201,000 for school operations, taking into account a 95 percent collection rate.
Foster says the district has taken a number of steps to overcome the deficit.
These include:
• The development of a worksheet and process to assist the county in accurately determining and communicating Orangeburg County’s assessed property value.
• Challenging leaders to reduce budgets.
• Reviewing staffing levels and class size ratios and making adjustments, where possible, while maintaining the district’s recommended class size ratios (this included transitioning nearly 70 employees).
• Enhancing position control measures.
• Searching for and identifying efficiencies.
• Making arrangements to begin the 2021-2022 school year with a zero budget for all schools and offices, with funding disbursed upon executive approval and necessity.
• Examining use of federal funding.
• Consulting with county officials, the State Department of Education, Department of Revenue and Legislative Delegation.
• Increasing millage by the maximum allowable by the school board.
Through the end of the year, the district has not had to reduce staff but has reduced employee costs through attrition and shifting to fill vacancies, Foster said.
“We are committed to providing a high-quality education to all students and to managing the shortfall without a detrimental impact to the classroom,” Foster said.
He said he feels confident the district will recover from the shortfall.
The deficit will mean tax increases for county residents. The increase will first be felt on commercial, rental property and vehicles in 2021 and then for homeowners in 2022.
As the new year approached, school district officials asked state lawmakers for about $11 million to help offset expenses due to consolidation. It’s also seeking permission to increase the operational millage rate above the state’s annual cap by up to 41 mills, or 219 mills total, which would also help the district balance the budget.
The consolidated district’s current operational millage rate is 178 mills.
Foster said while taxes will go up, last year's tax bill for public education was lower for most taxpayers because of the error.
"In addition, I would clarify that most taxpayers will not be impacted largely by the increase in millage as school operational taxes do not apply to a homeowner’s primary residence due to Act 388," Foster said. "Most taxpayers can expect a slight increase in their vehicle tax only."
New superintendent
Foster was selected as district’s new superintendent from among 31 candidates.
Looking back over his past six months as superintendent, Foster described his time at the helm of the district as “both challenging and rewarding.”
“The challenges faced have required collaboration, compromise and a commitment to core values,” he said. “There is triumph, of course, in overcoming challenges and navigating difficult situations through innovative ideas and practices, and that’s certainly been rewarding as we’ve grown as a team and a community in a shared goal of educating children.”
“Collaborative” is the one word Foster says would best summarize the district's outreach in 2020.
“School district leaders are charged with championing the education of students, families and employees within their unique communities,” Foster said. “The voices and views of our community here have been my compass for navigating the challenges 2020 presented.”
Foster said despite the challenges of 2020, his focus has always been on the students, teachers and parents of the school district.
"With clarity in our purpose, it’s exciting to see the beginning of the district coming together as one consolidated school system," Foster said.
He said there is still work to do, especially as it relates to ensuring all students have equal access to a “high-quality educational environment.”
Foster says he will aim to continue to bring the community together in 2021.
Lawsuit
The year also saw the school district participate in a lawsuit against Gov. Henry McMaster’s plan to provide federal money to private school students.
McMaster directed $32 million in federal pandemic relief funds for tuition grants for private schools. The Safe Access to Flexible Education program could have provided about 5,000 grants of up to $6,500 to students attending private schools.
Orangeburg County resident Dr. Thomasena Adams sued over the governor’s plans. The school board unanimously decided to join the lawsuit in August.
The lawsuit challenged the constitutionality of using public funds for private schools.
The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled in October that the program was unconstitutional.