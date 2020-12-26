Top 10 of 2020: Orangeburg County builds for a better tomorrow in 2020

Despite economic uncertainty due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Orangeburg County continued to move forward with a number of building projects in 2020.

The larger ones were the completion and occupancy of the new Orangeburg County jail and the beginning of the construction on a new library.

The public projects progress in the county ranked the story No. 7 on The T&D's top 10 stories of 2020.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said despite the challenges of COVID, the county had a successful building year.

"It is all about financial management," he said. "We took COVID seriously from day one. We started making adjustments on some of the things we did and cut back on some expenses that we normally would have done so we could keep the building projects going."

Young said many of the projects rely on local contractors.

"We made it a point to fund those," he said. "They rely on that money to keep them going."

"We just hope that people have faith in us that we are trying to do the right thing and spend the money wisely and make sure we do things that better the community" Young said.

Orangeburg County jail