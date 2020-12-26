Top 10 of 2020: Orangeburg County builds for a better tomorrow in 2020

Despite economic uncertainty due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Orangeburg County continued to move forward with a number of building projects in 2020.
The larger ones were the completion and occupancy of the new Orangeburg County jail and the beginning of the construction on a new library.
The public projects progress in the county ranked the story No. 7 on The T&D's top 10 stories of 2020.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said despite the challenges of COVID, the county had a successful building year.
"It is all about financial management," he said. "We took COVID seriously from day one. We started making adjustments on some of the things we did and cut back on some expenses that we normally would have done so we could keep the building projects going."
Young said many of the projects rely on local contractors.
"We made it a point to fund those," he said. "They rely on that money to keep them going."
"We just hope that people have faith in us that we are trying to do the right thing and spend the money wisely and make sure we do things that better the community" Young said.
Orangeburg County jail
Inmates at the Orangeburg County Detention Center moved into a new, $29 million jail in September.
The new jail, which came in about $2 million under budget, is to provide a more secure environment for inmates and employees.
"Everything has been phenomenal," Young said, reflecting on the first three months of the jail's opening. "It is a better situation. We are starting to get more applications in for people to work."
Young praised the fact that the sally port (the secure entryway) is much larger than at the old jail, better facilitating the ability to get inmates in and out.
"It is like night and day," he said. "They (employees) love it."
"It was long overdue," Young said. "We have a more secure facility."
For instance, the new jail has more than 300 cameras that help employees keep an eye on the entire facility.
The jail was built behind the 40-year-old Ellis Avenue facility. Construction started in late 2017.
A number of security features are a hallmark of the jail and are touted by county officials as being a significant deterrent to escape attempts.
The jail has an internal fencing area with razor wire.
At the old jail, jailers had to manually use keys to access certain pod doors and other areas. That meant jailers had more exposure to inmates, creating safety concerns.
At the new jail, doors can been opened and closed mechanically.
Other advantages at the new jail include the ability to shut off the water supply to individual cells.
On occasion, inmates would flood their cells at the old jail. In those instances, the water supply had to be shut off for the entire facility.
A larger sally port means easier accessibility for ambulances, should any inmate need to be transferred to a hospital for medical care.
The nurses’ station at the new facility is up front rather than in the back. This allows inmates to have quicker health assessments during the intake process.
The jail also has nearly triple the number of video slots for visitation.
At the new jail, there is a courtroom so bond hearings can take place there.
At the old jail, inmates were brought from the facility to a bond court inside the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex, which houses the sheriff’s office.
The new jail is also compliant with the Prison Rape Elimination Act, which is to protect vulnerable jail and prison populations from rape.
The old jail had a maximum capacity of about 200 inmates but the new jail can house 300.
A wing of the old jail will be torn down to create parking for the new jail.
Areas of the old jail may also be renovated and repurposed, perhaps for additional space for the county sheriff's offices.
There are also discussions about expanding the morgue of the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.
Orangeburg County Library
Nearly a year has passed since the groundbreaking ceremony was held and construction began for the new Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center.
The $8.5 million project includes a 50,000-square-foot library, a 10,000-square-foot amphitheater and a 450-seat conference center. The new library is located at the site of the former Piggly Wiggly, 1645 Russell St.
Construction on the project is being overseen by O’Cain Construction of Orangeburg.
"It is progressing well," Young said. "It is about three months ahead of schedule."
The library is targeted for completion at the end of April. The library is expected to be open for August 2021.
Young said through the end of December, the building has been dried in, sheetrock has been hung, painting has been ongoing, windows and doors have been installed and HVAC units are almost complete.
Furniture bids will also be taken up by County Council in the near future, Young said. Site work and interior work are continuing.
The library will include new computers and dedicated art space for art classes for children and teens and adults.
The library will also include a playground outside the children’s area and a dedicated room just for story time. There is also going to be a permanent fixture for the Friends of the Orangeburg County Library to open or close for their book sales."
A teen room, walking trail and exercise equipment will also be featured at the new library.
The library is expected to be much more spacious than the existing facility. The parking area will also be larger and individuals will be able to drive up and drop their books in the book drop without having to get out of the car.
In addition to a new main branch, the towns of North and Bowman will be receiving a new branches of the county library.
The 3,500-square-foot North branch, located at 4585 Savannah Highway, is about 99% complete and is expected to open around February 2021.
Final touch-ups to the roof will be done before books and computers are installed, Young said.
Work began on the library in January 2020.
The library will be about 3,000 square feet of space larger than the existing library of about 800 square-feet. The new library will have more space for public computers and more room for dedicated programming and public meeting space.
The North library will also have its own parking lot.
In Bowman, the new 4,000-square-foot library will feature a parking lot, crosswalk, playground, dedicated children’s room and quiet reading room space, and the ability to have indoor and outdoor programming.
A new brick façade has been completed, a ceiling grid has been installed and interior painting has started.
The library is targeted for a March 2021 opening.
Other projects in 2020
Construction of the Lake Edisto park project.
The 32-acre $1.9 million penny-tax-funded project, which is located on Lake Edisto Road across from Camp Anderson, will include boardwalks to the river, walking trails, a dog park, Department of Natural Resources offices, fitness stations and a community building.The project will be substantially completed by April.
- About $500,000 in renovations to the county administration building on Amelia Street. Renovations included building enhancements related to COVID safety such as the erection of additional barriers and safety shields between the public and administration offices.
- About $110,000 in renovations at the former U.S. Army Reserve Center on John C. Calhoun Drive. The facility will serve as the new Emergency Operations Center training facility.
The building will also be used for training Orangeburg County sheriff's deputies and will house an additional ambulance in and effort to improve response time on that part of the county.
"That is an old, old facility," Young said, noting asbestos had to be removed. "The floors had to be ripped out. The rooms had to be partitioned off, rooms were repainted, electric and HVAC work was also done."
Young said electrical work is ongoing.
The targeted occupancy of the building is the first quarter of 2021.
Projects in the pipeline
- A Bowman park located across the street from the Bowman library.
The inner city park will be funded through state monies made possible by former Sen. John Matthews and matched by local capital project sales tax monies. The total project will be about $297,250. Work will begin in 2021.
- Expansion of the Orangeburg County Animal Control facility on Ellis Avenue. The expansion will add more kennel and medical space.
"It will allow the county to expand the spay and neuter program in the county," Young said.
He said the project was made possible from a $178,000 life estate gift from an Orangeburg County property owner.
Looking ahead to 2021, Young said "it is going to be rough."
"We have to see where the revenues come in ... to see how long it takes before we get back to normal," he said. "There is a lot of money spent on PPE (personal protective equipment ) that we have not even gotten reimbursed for yet with the CARES Act. That plays into a lot of what we can do and the protocols of how we do it."