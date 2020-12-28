Top 10 of 2020: New officials take office after elections

Several long-serving elected officials were replaced by new faces in The T&D Region this year.
One of the notable changes was the retirement of Sen. John Matthews, D-Bowman. Matthews, who was a member of the General Assembly for 46 years, endorsed his eventual successor, Sen. Vernon Stephens.
Stephens, a Bowman native like Matthews, is now preparing for the start of the legislative session in January.
He has been spending time in his Columbia office reviewing pre-filed bills. He’s co-sponsored 12.
“I’m still interested in education, the environment, health care infrastructure and one of the things I’ve paid close attention to is some of these pre-filed bills dealing with teacher pay – getting our teachers at the Southeastern average, and some bills actually to the national average,” Stephens said.
He’s also paying attention to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s response to coronavirus.
“I’ve been elated to be elected to the S.C. Senate and I thank those individuals who saw enough in me to send me to Columbia to advocate and to legislate for them,” Stephens said.
Stephens said he will always be thinking about how he can help the communities within District 39.
“I am up for the task, and with God’s help, we will do whatever we can to address the concerns and the needs of the citizens of District 39,” Stephens said.
Another notable change was the retirement of long-time Bamberg County Sheriff Ed Darnell. Darnell began his time as sheriff in 1978.
Darnell’s successor will be Kenneth Bamberg, who will take office in January.
In addition, longtime Bamberg County Coroner Billy Duncan and Clerk of Court Pedie Hiers retired. Wallace Hicks Jr. was elected as coroner and Jannie Johnson was elected as clerk.
Probate Judge Sarah Noel also did not file for re-election, with Donna Blume Brown winning the seat.
Bamberg County residents also saw a familiar face depart from leadership as County Councilman Isaiah Odom retired after serving on council for 42 years. Odom will be succeeded by Jonathan M. Goodman II. Goodman will also officially take office in January.
County Council District 1 Councilman Trent Kinard was defeated in the primary and will be replaced by Phil Myers. District 4 Councilman Joe Guess did not run for re-election and will be succeeded by Spencer A. Donaldson.
In Orangeburg County, there were also changes at the county council level, as County Councilmen Harry Wimberly and Heyward Livingston suffered defeat in their re-election bids.
Wimberly and Livingston will be succeeded by Kenneth McCaster and Joseph Garvin, respectively.
Both new council members will take office in January.
Also, Orangeburg County School Board trustee Vernell Goodwin did not run for re-election. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens was elected to her District 2 seat.