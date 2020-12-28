Top 10 of 2020: New officials take office after elections

Several long-serving elected officials were replaced by new faces in The T&D Region this year.

One of the notable changes was the retirement of Sen. John Matthews, D-Bowman. Matthews, who was a member of the General Assembly for 46 years, endorsed his eventual successor, Sen. Vernon Stephens.

Stephens, a Bowman native like Matthews, is now preparing for the start of the legislative session in January.

He has been spending time in his Columbia office reviewing pre-filed bills. He’s co-sponsored 12.

“I’m still interested in education, the environment, health care infrastructure and one of the things I’ve paid close attention to is some of these pre-filed bills dealing with teacher pay – getting our teachers at the Southeastern average, and some bills actually to the national average,” Stephens said.

He’s also paying attention to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s response to coronavirus.

“I’ve been elated to be elected to the S.C. Senate and I thank those individuals who saw enough in me to send me to Columbia to advocate and to legislate for them,” Stephens said.