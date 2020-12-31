Top 10 of 2020:Family in new home after April tornadoes; deadly storms caused millions in damage

His wife added, "If it wasn't for the people in this community, we wouldn't be where we are. Everybody had a part in it. They just helped put the pieces together so we could be in a home by Christmas. My husband shows me pictures all the time of all the people that came out that day (of the storm) and got all of our stuff out of the rain while we were inside. It's amazing because they treated everything as if was theirs.

"They found my wedding rings in the dirt. They found a lot of my other jewelry. It blows my mind how much support we've gotten throughout this whole ordeal. To this day, we still have people that are helping. I couldn't have asked for a better community to live in, that's for sure."

Thompson said remembering what happened to him and his family helps him appreciate how far they’ve come.

“In my opinion, you can look at this thing two different ways. You can take the high road, or you can just be mad and mad at the world. I try and take the high road and thank God for what he’s given us and giving us a second chance,” Thompson said.

He added, “I definitely don’t want to be mad because there’s no reason. It’s not going to change nothing, and it’s not going to fix nothing. I’m just thankful for every person that helped and every prayer, every text, every phone call.”