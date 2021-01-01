Top 10 of 2020: ‘Everybody tried to do the best we could’; coronavirus changed everything

All staff are required to wear personal protective equipment, barriers have been constructed to protect citizens and employees and cleaning supplies are used regularly.

“Many of our employees now have the means to work from home if necessary so our staff can rotate where they can in some offices,” Young said.

Young said the county has also expanded its digital options so residents can conduct business related to the county on its website and sign up for any important alerts and notifications.

“We don’t take any chances -- when we needed to close the courthouse, we did,” Young said. “We realized that there was too much of a chance of exposure at the December Delinquent Tax Sale, so we cancelled it because we don’t want anyone to even potentially become exposed to COVID-19. One positive person is one too many.”

Young says a vaccine will help protect the county's frontline workers, but notes that the county is prepared for the worst.

“We cannot stress how important it is to be safe,” he said. “Not everyone will want to or be able to get the vaccine, and we have to account for that.”

Young says heading into 2021, the county will know better how it needs to budget due to COVID.

“We know what has worked with different COVID levels, and have a better grasp as to how to respond as a county,” he said.

