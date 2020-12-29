Top 10 of 2020: Confederate monuments on hold; local governments await decisions from lawmakers, lawsuit

Orangeburg City Council and Bamberg County Council both voted to remove Confederate monuments earlier this year, but await permission from the state to carry out their decisions.
Orangeburg City Council unanimously passed a resolution on June 30 to remove the 127-year-old statue located in Memorial Plaza.
Council also unanimously passed a resolution to rename John C. Calhoun Drive. Calhoun, who served as vice president of the United States, was a supporter of slavery.
Bamberg County Council on July 13 approved a resolution asking lawmakers for permission to move and preserve the Confederate monument located in downtown Bamberg.
City and county officials say the South Carolina General Assembly will have to authorize the relocation of the statues or the renaming of the road.
The Heritage Act of 2000 requires a two-thirds vote by the General Assembly to change or remove any local or state monument, marker, school or street erected or named in honor of the Confederacy or the Civil Rights Movement.
State legislators have previously told The T&D that the General Assembly will discuss repealing the Heritage Act in January 2021. Repealing the law would allow decisions to be made at the local level.
"We have already voted to support the removal of the Confederate monument, but now it's in the hands of the legislators in Columbia because they're dealing with the Heritage Act. It would allow us to pass a law to remove it, and that will be for the entire state. It would not just be for Orangeburg, but for the entire state," Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said.
City Attorney James Walsh has stated that renaming the road would also fall under the Heritage Act.
If the city gets approval to change the name of John C. Calhoun Drive, a committee of no more than 10 individuals will be formed with the task of submitting three proposals for a new name, he said.
Butler said, “We haven't voted on that yet because we haven't gotten our committee together. We were going to get a committee.”
People were able to submit public comments to city officials on the changes. Many of the comments were against the removal of the monument, while some writers stated they are in favor of the removal.
One person against the removal wrote, “I do not want to see the statue removed. It’s a part of our history for the people in Orangeburg County. Both white and black fought for the Confederacy in the Orangeburg District.”
A person in favor of the removal suggested streets be renamed as well.
“I am in support of the resolution to remove the Confederate monument located in the downtown square of Orangeburg, SC. Moreover, please amend the resolution to include the removal of street names John C. Calhoun Dr., Stonewall Jackson Blvd., Russell St., as well as the removal of any other landmarks/tenets deemed inflammatory or derogatory towards people of color,” the comment said.
Some of the people who gathered outside city hall on June 30 were against removing the monument, including Orangeburg resident Jeannette Jeffrey, who said, “If you are going to take that statue, you need to take every statue of this county and take them down. What is good for one, should be fair for another.”
Orangeburg resident Joseph “Buzz” Braxton II, who has formed the S.C. History Preservation Committee Inc., was among others who gathered downtown on Aug. 22 in support of the monument.
The gathering was organized by a group called SC – We the People.
The Orangeburg Revitalization Coalition is a group that is hoping that the City of Orangeburg can remove the Confederate monument from downtown’s Memorial Plaza without waiting for state legislators.
The coalition has sought legal action to show that the city’s monument is not covered by the Heritage Act.
Orangeburg attorney Skyler Hutto is representing plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the City of Orangeburg saying the city can remove the statue without approval from the General Assembly. The coalition is seeking a declaratory judgment against the city, claiming in a five-page summons and complaint that the city’s Confederate statue is not covered and protected by the Heritage Act, which the complaint also states is unconstitutional.
Hutto has said the case is on hold and pending the outcome of a similar case that the state Supreme Court is currently taking up.
“If in that one the Supreme Court rules that the Heritage Act is unconstitutional – which we believe it may be, or we would not have filed suit – then our case will essentially be decided for us,” Hutto said.
The attorney has said there would then be nothing preventing the city from removing the statue from downtown’s Memorial Plaza.
Butler said, “City Council has done our part. Our part was to support it, and we have voted to support it. We didn't just want to take it down just to take it down and throw it somewhere.”
He said there have been discussions about placing the statue in the cemetery behind the former city gym on Broughton Street.
The mayor said he is hoping for a peaceful outcome.
“We certainly respect those that want it down. We respect those that want it to stay up. We respect both sides, but it was just the way the country was going at that particular time, and when the law said that we could (possibly) take it (down), then we just voted to support that," Butler said.
‘I’m hoping for a peaceful resolution’
Bamberg County Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond said the council is also awaiting on a decision from the state General Assembly on the Heritage Act.
“The information is with them. It’s with the state legislators,” Hammond said.
The county’s Italian-made statue is located on property adjacent to the Bamberg County Courthouse. It was originally erected in 1911 by the Francis Marion Bamberg Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
The UDC raised $3,000 to pay for the statue. The monument was relocated to its present location in 1952.
Council approved the resolution to remove it with a 6-1 vote following a July 13 council meeting. Councilman Trent Kinard opposed the resolution, saying the monument pays homage to Confederate soldiers.
Hammond, however, said she saw things differently, and not just because of the nationwide call for racial justice.
“I’ve always felt it was offensive, and not just me, but it was to other people that’s on council. It was always an eyesore for us. It always reminded us of the days that our ancestors went through. So it wasn’t anything that all the community would feel good about,” she said.
In a letter to council dated July 13, Nancy Foster of the Historic Society of Bamberg County wrote that the statue should not be removed, stating that history needed to be preserved “so we can understand who we are and how we should live.”
Instead of removing the Confederate statue, a sculpture should be added to the courthouse grounds of “a person of color; a person of distinction; a person of the black community's choice,” she said.
She noted that a committee from the community, however, should make the decision.
Bamberg resident Ken Ahlin is also among those who have opposed the removal of the Confederate statue, stating that is a matter for the people to decide.
In an email to the council dated July 13, he stated, "Revisionist history is a dangerous business. Are we not effectively giving future Americans total leverage to erase from today what they deem morally impermissible by tomorrow's standards? ... Just because you have the authority to do something, doesn't mean you should. This is best left for the people to decide."
Hammond said the monument can be placed where anyone who wants to see it can see it.
“It shouldn’t be in a location where people are offended by it,” she said. If the state decides the county can remove the statue, Bamberg County Council will either mull over its options for relocation “or we’ll just ask the Daughters of the Confederacy to come and get it.”
“I’m hoping for a peaceful resolution. I hope today people realize that it’s a monument that hurts and offends other people, and it’s a reminder of a day in our history that we don’t want to see every day. We don’t want to see Jim Crow, and we don’t want to see how people were treated through slavery and how people died because of the color of their skin. We don’t want that,” she said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.