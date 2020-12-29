Top 10 of 2020: Confederate monuments on hold; local governments await decisions from lawmakers, lawsuit

Hutto has said the case is on hold and pending the outcome of a similar case that the state Supreme Court is currently taking up.

“If in that one the Supreme Court rules that the Heritage Act is unconstitutional – which we believe it may be, or we would not have filed suit – then our case will essentially be decided for us,” Hutto said.

The attorney has said there would then be nothing preventing the city from removing the statue from downtown’s Memorial Plaza.

Butler said, “City Council has done our part. Our part was to support it, and we have voted to support it. We didn't just want to take it down just to take it down and throw it somewhere.”

He said there have been discussions about placing the statue in the cemetery behind the former city gym on Broughton Street.

The mayor said he is hoping for a peaceful outcome.

“We certainly respect those that want it down. We respect those that want it to stay up. We respect both sides, but it was just the way the country was going at that particular time, and when the law said that we could (possibly) take it (down), then we just voted to support that," Butler said.

‘I’m hoping for a peaceful resolution’