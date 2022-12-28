Top 10 of 2020: Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties welcome industries; peanut sheller and more make announcements

Georgia-based Premium Peanut broke ground in November for South Carolina’s first peanut-shelling plant. It will be located in Orangeburg County.

The company is building its shelling facility in the 1,324-acre South Carolina Gateway Logistics Park in Santee on property it purchased from DP World Americas, a subsidiary of Dubai World.

Premium Peanut plans to invest $27.5 million in buildings and $36.8 million in equipment in Orangeburg County over the next five years.

The company plans to bring 130 new jobs to Orangeburg County.

Premium Peanut's announcement was one of many industrial projects to be unveiled in 2022, making local development number four on The T&D's list of the top 10 stories of 2022.

Premium Peanut's Santee campus will include a peanut seed treatment facility, which will be constructed by March 2023, and the shelling facility. There’s a potential for future expansion.

The shelling plant was in the design and planning phase at the close of 2022 and will most likely not open in 2023. An exact timeline for the shelling plant's opening was uncertain at year's end.

Company officials hope the shelling facility will prompt more farmers to grow peanuts.

Premium Peanut was founded in 2014. The company began shelling peanuts in 2016 with about 140,000 tons in shelling capacity at its Douglas, Georgia facility.

The company has grown to a plant capacity of 300,000 tons, which is about 10% of the nation's peanut crop.

The company's domestic customers include major snack, candy and peanut butter manufacturers. It also has customers in more than 30 countries around the world.

The company is grower-owned with over 400 owners in Georgia and South Carolina.

There were a number of other local announcements in 2022. They include:

• DAK Americas LLC, a plastics manufacturer, announced in March it would invest $54 million over the next five years in building and machinery upgrades to support its Sandy Run operations.

The investment follows the creation of 75 new jobs at the site in 2021 when DAK filled positions that had been held by contract employees.

DAK purchased Carolina Eastman’s polyethylene terephthalate-manufacturing operations in Calhoun County in February 2011. PET is a plastic used in drink bottles and other packaging.

The company employs about 430, according to the Central South Carolina Alliance.

• Italian fabric-maker Pratrivero USA Inc. announced in March it is investing $17.6 million and creating 34 new jobs in the former Mayer Industries building at 3777 Industrial Boulevard in Orangeburg.

The investment includes $6.5 million in buildings and $11.1 million in machinery and equipment. The 34 new jobs will be realized within the next three years.

Pratrivero USA’s 14,000-square-foot Orangeburg County facility will produce stitchbond, a nonwoven fabric produced by mechanical bonding of fiber layers with continuous filaments. The facility will also include distribution operations.

Operations came online in December.

Pratrivero was the 29th international company to call Orangeburg County home. About 17 different countries have a manufacturing presence in Orangeburg County.

• In April, Orangeburg County officials celebrated the completion of DP World Americas’ 125,000-square-foot speculative building at the South Carolina Gateway Logistics Park.

The spec building is an expandable, Class A structure with tilt walls that can be subdivided for smaller users. The building sits on about 22 acres and is expandable to 159,200 square feet, according to marketing materials.

The S.C. Gateway Logistics Park is located in what Orangeburg County officials call the Global Logistics Triangle, which is the area bordered by Interstate 26, Interstate 95 and U.S. Highway 301.

About 350 acres are currently available for sale or build-to-suit development.

Company officials say the park can handle industrial, warehousing, manufacturing and ancillary services.

The site has power through Tri-County Electric Cooperative, natural gas from Dominion, water from the Lake Marion Regional Water System, sewer service from Orangeburg County/Santee, telecommunications through Verizon and Frontier and fire protection from the Santee Fire Service and Orangeburg County Fire Service.

The site also has access to CSX rail.

In addition to the 125,000-square-foot building, there are also plans to construct a 250,000-square-foot speculative building at the site.

• A Charleston-based company announced in May its plans to build a hemp research and production “innovation center” on 85 acres just outside of Orangeburg.

BrightMa Farms said it expects to invest between $25 million to $30 million and create 30 new jobs. It also plans to create internship opportunities for students at South Carolina State University and eventually Claflin University.

The company broke ground for a facility on Farnum Road, located off of Columbia Road north of Orangeburg.

The company is partnering with S.C. State’s 1890 Research and Extension to make the project a reality.

The 85-acre tract will include multiple units that will revolve around a breeding program. It will be the only such operation in the state.

The property will include both indoor and outdoor facilities, laboratories, greenhouses and processing and breeding facilities.

The center will use genetic mapping and sequencing to develop plants for various uses, such as medical products, clothing and gas. BrightMa is partnering with Switzerland-based Puregene.

The company is also utilizing artificial intelligence technology to change certain farming practices and is making automation easier, including monitoring carbon monoxide levels and watering plants with the tap of a phone.

The “innovation center” is expected to be completed and built out by the fourth quarter of 2023, but research and development is underway.

Company officials said funding will come from private, government and public equity sources.

BrightMa Farms, which was founded in 2018, has its corporate offices in Charleston and a grow campus in Cordesville.

• Ground was officially broken in June on the $35 million to $40 million, 497,000-square-foot speculative building located at the 761-acre Sandy Run Industrial Park located near the Lexington-Calhoun county line.

The cross-dock speculative industrial facility is expandable to 663,000 square feet.

The building will be paid for entirely with private dollars.

The industrial park is located off U.S. Highway 21 near the DAK Americas property.

The industrial park is already home to Zeus Industries’ 148,000-square-foot plant. About 580 acres of the park can be developed.

Columbia-based Red Rock Developments and NAI Columbia announced in April 2020 that they were developing the park. Other investors include Calhoun Land Investors and Alliance Consulting Engineering.

• Michigan-based Pet Supplies Plus announced in August that it plans to invest $53 million and create 275 new jobs in Orangeburg County over the next five years.

About $37.8 million of the company’s investment will be spent on land and buildings and $15.2 million on machinery and equipment.

It’s locating in the $25 million, 534,702-square-foot building in the Shamrock Commerce Center industrial park on U.S. Highway 301 near Interstate 26.

The company expects to begin operations in February or March.

The outside shell of the building has been completed with interior work still needing to be done as the year ended.

The facility will enable Pet Supplies Plus to increase its distribution capabilities across the Southeast. The company will distribute primarily by truck.

The new operation will be the company’s fourth distribution center located within the United States. The Orangeburg plant will be its second largest.

The company’s customers are its nearly 640 stores from the Southeast and Midwest.

The Orangeburg facility was built to accommodate the company’s growth.

The company distributes dog food, cat litter, cat food, pet toys and decorative clothing for animals.

• In December, Bamberg's Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing Company announced a $6.2 million expansion of its manufacturing plant.

The expansion brought the majority of the company's operations under one roof, with company officials touting the move as improving company efficiency and service.

Company officials say the change could pave the way for bringing outsourced services in-house and the creation of about 20 new jobs over the next five years.

Phoenix recently hired 18 new employees, bringing its total to about 124.

The expansion also included the enlargement of the company’s breakroom and parking lot to serve 150 people.

Phoenix Specialty has been manufacturing components such as specialty washers and other custom parts that go into other companies’ assembly lines.

The company has manufactured parts for the space shuttle, the Mars Rover and the Apollo Moon landing, as well as the U.S. Olympic Bobsled Team and NASCAR racing teams.