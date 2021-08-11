Too early to tell impact of Tropical Storm Fred on T&D Region

Forecasters say it is too early to tell what if any impact Tropical Storm Fred will have on The T&D Region next week, but residents are encouraged to continue to monitor the storm's progress.
According to the Columbia National Weather Service's forecast for Orangeburg, there is a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. Preliminary rain chances are 60% for both days.
"By Sunday morning the frontal remains will be stalled just north of the area as tropical moisture begins overspreading the area," the NWS said in its Wednesday weather forecast discussion. "Ensembles have some differences for Monday and beyond, however the consensus is for tropical moisture to remain across the region for Monday and Tuesday."
"Shifts in the expected track of Fred over the next 24 to 48 hours could make large changes for next week," the NWS said.
NWS Meteorologist John Quagliariello said though early indications are the storm will head into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, there is "still a lot of uncertainty" surrounding its path and strength.
"It looks to stay relatively weak but don't let your guard down," he said.
Quagliariello said even if Fred does not impact the area, all should still be prepared.
"We are heading into the peak of hurricane season," he said. "We are expecting an above-average hurricane season."
Quagliariello said individuals can prepare by having an emergency kit in place that includes such things as extra batteries, water and nonperishable foods.
Through Wednesday, Tropical Storm Fred was moving through the Caribbean with winds of tropical storm-force strength.
The storm was forecast to head into the eastern Gulf of Mexico off the west coast of Florida Sunday morning as a strong tropical storm.
Early forecast models have the storm heading toward the Alabama coast, but there are some that have the storm shifting northeast and heading into South Carolina.
For the next two weeks, forecasts for the Orangeburg area call for near-normal temperatures but above-normal rainfall.