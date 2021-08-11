 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Too early to tell impact of Tropical Storm Fred on T&D Region
0 comments
alert

Too early to tell impact of Tropical Storm Fred on T&D Region

{{featured_button_text}}
Tropical Weather

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows a Tropical Storm Fred in the Caribbean as it passes south of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic at 8am EST, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

 NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES via AP

Forecasters say it is too early to tell what if any impact Tropical Storm Fred will have on The T&D Region next week, but residents are encouraged to continue to monitor the storm's progress.

According to the Columbia National Weather Service's forecast for Orangeburg, there is a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. Preliminary rain chances are 60% for both days.

+13 Flood waters cause extreme damage

"By Sunday morning the frontal remains will be stalled just north of the area as tropical moisture begins overspreading the area," the NWS said in its Wednesday weather forecast discussion. "Ensembles have some differences for Monday and beyond, however the consensus is for tropical moisture to remain across the region for Monday and Tuesday."

"Shifts in the expected track of Fred over the next 24 to 48 hours could make large changes for next week," the NWS said.

NWS Meteorologist John Quagliariello said though early indications are the storm will head into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, there is "still a lot of uncertainty" surrounding its path and strength.

"It looks to stay relatively weak but don't let your guard down," he said.

Quagliariello said even if Fred does not impact the area, all should still be prepared.

"We are heading into the peak of hurricane season," he said. "We are expecting an above-average hurricane season."

+17 In Pictures: Flood conditions from Hermine
TheTandD.com: Full access for 3 months for just $1

Quagliariello said individuals can prepare by having an emergency kit in place that includes such things as extra batteries, water and nonperishable foods.

Through Wednesday, Tropical Storm Fred was moving through the Caribbean with winds of tropical storm-force strength.

The storm was forecast to head into the eastern Gulf of Mexico off the west coast of Florida Sunday morning as a strong tropical storm.

+9 Bamberg flooding

Early forecast models have the storm heading toward the Alabama coast, but there are some that have the storm shifting northeast and heading into South Carolina.

For the next two weeks, forecasts for the Orangeburg area call for near-normal temperatures but above-normal rainfall.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More cities fall in Taliban's Afghan blitz ++GRAPHIC++

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OCtech offering free tuition
Local

OCtech offering free tuition

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College announced it’s offering guaranteed free tuition this fall to South Carolina residents enrolled in at leas…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News