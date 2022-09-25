 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too early to predict Ian’s local impact

NOAA
Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen as it moves north, but there are still questions about its future.

“At this point it is too early to make a forecast for the Midlands” of South Carolina, National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Rohrbach said.

Ian is expected to become a major hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by mid-week, according to the National Hurricane Center. Florida residents are being asked to have a hurricane plan in place.

There’s a higher than usual level of uncertainty about Ian’s future track and intensity, according to Rohrbach.

The National Hurricane Center says the earliest reasonable time The T&D Region could feel tropical storm-force winds is Thursday morning.

Rohrbach says that residents can’t go wrong in getting some things together now, such as batteries, prescriptions and some cash.

He also suggested people continue to monitor credible news sources.

