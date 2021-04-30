Todd: ‘Together we can transform this college’; investiture ceremony held for DTC president

DENMARK – The president of Denmark Technical College says he plans to continue transforming the state's only historically black technical college.

“My goal very simply is to become a premier technical college and put the tech back in Denmark Tech,” Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. said during his investiture ceremony on Friday.

He said, “This means to be more mission driven, this means to have more pride in Denmark Tech, this means to ensure that our academics are bar none, this means that our graduates are acutely aware, distinctively prepared and perpetually affiliated with the college.”

Todd formally received the authority and symbols of the office of president during a morning ceremony held in the William L. McDuffie Student Services Center. He has been president since January 2020.

Todd said Denmark Tech has to think and work differently to make way for improvements.