Tobuls did more than play in the ‘Sandbox’

“My dad was an amazing man. He was my best friend and mentor. We always worked hard at Tobul Accumulator in Bamberg, but we played just as hard,” Jim Tobul said.

“Our passion was restoring, maintaining and flying warbirds. We were the mechanics, which was good when the airplanes would break on the road somewhere. We could repair the problem,” he said.

“I would be working at the company and dad would walk into my office and say, ‘I’m heading to the Sandbox. See you later.’”

The Tobuls affectionately named their hangar at the Bamberg County Airport the “Sandbox” because, although they went there to work hard keeping their planes in excellent, airworthy shape, they enjoyed every moment.

Jim said his dad Joe took his engineering and design skills from working in the steel mill industry and applied them as he rebuilt and repaired aircraft.

One of their first collaborative efforts was a 1943 North American SNJ-4, which Jim later flew in his first airshow at Oshkosh, Wisconsin. This beauty is also known as the Texan or T-6 military trainer plane.

However, the real showstopper warbird which has inspired so many and continues to thrill audiences at airshows across the U.S. remains the Tobuls’ F4U-4 Corsair, better known as the Korean War Hero. After father and son completed her restoration in 1991, Joe climbed into her cockpit and Jim flew on his wing in the SNJ.

“Flying off my dad’s wing was an amazing feeling that I will never forget,” Jim said.

Together they shared their love of aviation history and the sheer joy and power of these magnificent machines until 2002 when engine trouble over Columbia during the Celebrate Freedom Festival resulted in a forced landing, and ultimately the loss of his father.

Nearly six years after this unfortunate event, Jim once again began work restoring this amazing marvel of military engineering and, to this day, he proudly flies in memory of his father and those who sat behind her controls during wartime.

In the ‘50s, she flew more than 200 combat missions, and she took her rightful place on two different aircraft carriers, the USS Boxer and the USS Valley Forge.

Bamberg-based “Crew Chief” Walter “Walt” Martin went to work for the Tobuls full-time in April of 2000 as their licensed airframe and power plant mechanic.

“While Jim was at the plant, Joe would come out to the airport and I would work with him shoulder-to-shoulder. The guy was hilarious. He always had a joke,” Martin said.

He called Joe “the sheik” because he would put a towel over his bald head to ward off the gnats or bugs while he was working on or under the aircraft.

“Joe was follicle-ly challenged,” Walt laughed.

“He would cut the bill off his caps. He had a cap that had oil and grease and dirt on it, but no bill so he could work on the airplane,” Walt explained.

Walt remarked that although he went to Spartan School of Aeronautics, Joe and Jim taught him much about radial engines and airplanes through their natural ability to impart in-depth knowledge to those who worked alongside them.

“Joe was a positive individual. He was always encouraging. He’d tell fun stories to keep you relaxed. He is one of the finest men I have ever known,” Walt said.

He’s thankful that the Tobuls trusted him to work on their airplanes for about two decades.

“When I heard about the crash in Columbia, it broke my heart,” Walt said.

He recounted a story of being at an airshow with Joe.

“He loved teaching people about the Corsair. As a Korean War veteran, it had taken some flak damage and they put flak patches on her. To give you an idea of the man Joe Tobul was, there was this older, blind gentleman and he was letting the man feel the airplane with his hands. Joe said, ‘Come here. I want to show you something,’ and he guided him around to the fuselage just forward of the tail wheel to let him feel those patches and told him the story behind them,” Walt said.

“Working for the Tobuls was a dream job for me. I love World War II airplanes. Jim and Joe were extremely good to me,” Walt said.

He said neither man ever “chewed me out for anything. I love Jim like a brother.”

He also spoke of their efforts at the airport.

“Somehow Joe and Jim had acquired extra runway and taxiway lights and we had them in a drawer. If a light went out, then one of us would go out and fix it. We wouldn’t have the airport we’ve got without the Tobuls,” Walt said.

To learn more about the Tobul’s magnificent Corsair, visit www.koreanwarhero.com.

