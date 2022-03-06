Tobul Field dedication March 22

BAMBERG – Bamberg County Airport will host a dedication ceremony from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, to complete the county's naming of the airport field in memory of longtime Bamberg County businessman Joe Tobul and in honor of the Tobul family.

Bamberg County Airport opened in October of 1982. Aviation enthusiast Joseph "Joe" O. Tobul, CEO of Tobul Accumulators, was allowed to construct a hangar in agreement with the county airport commission. Tobul had chosen Bamberg for a plant location in 1987 due to the availability of an airport and the county's professional proposal.

"Ultimately it's his leadership and his influence through the many years in maintaining airport facilities that have contributed to the airport's success," Bamberg County Administrator Joey R. Preston said this week. "Joe and especially his son, Jim, also played a significant role in restoring and preserving several World War ll aircraft. To commemorate this service, the county thought it was to name the airfield after the family, with a formal dedication ceremony."

Diligent efforts to revitalize the airport over the recent years are obvious in the results. The county just reduced the property tax on aircraft. The airport has a 24-hour Avgas self-service fueling system with the region's least-expensive fuel (guaranteed through AirNav). In addition, they have partnered with an FBO offering charter services.

Renovations to established hangars, FBO buildings, new signage and other improvements in the area have been completed as well. The terminal contains a modern pilots lounge with shower facilities, refreshments, a conference room to seat 20, video conferencing capabilities and internet access, to name a few. The surrounding property has been restored by removing 35 acres of trees and repurposed/leased the property to ensure agriculture control. A new security monitoring system and a new FOD/ Runway Safety program were set in place.

"It's exciting to see all the improvements and the growing interest in our county airport," said Spencer Donaldson, chairman of Bamberg County Council, "of course, all of this would not be possible without the many decades of investment the Tobul family made into our airport and into our community, providing great employment opportunities for residents at Tobul Accumulators. It's only fitting that we dedicate our airfield in their honor."

The 94-acre airport has an asphalt-paved runway of 3,603 feet by 60 feet. In 2015, the airport had 40 aircraft arrivals and departures. As of the 12-month period ending July 29, 2020, that number was 700, representing a 1,650% increase. For the 2021 year, the airport is averaging three per day.

"We encourage the public to join us next month for this dedication ceremony and to learn more about our airport operations. It's going to be an exciting family fun and community-oriented day." Preston said.

Visit bambergair.com for more information.

