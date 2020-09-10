Tobul Accumulators closing Bamberg plant; despite setbacks, official says ‘project activity is good’

Also, Masonite International Corporation, one of the county's largest manufacturers, closed its doors in the summer of 2019, resulting in the loss of 110 jobs. Masonite made doors at the facility.

Pegasus Home Fashions announced last November it would locate in the Masonite facility with plans to invest $1.1 million and eventually bring in 113 new jobs. The New Jersey company makes bedding and home products.

There was a delay in efforts to ramp up operations due to the coronavirus, but company HR assistant Denise Robinson said Thursday it has been operating since Aug. 5 and currently has 30 employees.

It is also in the process of hiring sewers, baggers, packers and employees for its shipping and receiving departments.

Maxwell noted that, “Until the pandemic hit in March 2020, Bamberg County actually had its lowest unemployment rate in 20 years, with the unemployment rate at 4.4% in April 2019 and 4.6% as late as November (it was 3.9% in November 2000)."

Phoenix Specialty in Bamberg and Innovative Poultry in Olar have recently announced expansion projects, she said.