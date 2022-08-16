Tobin boosts Early College; OCtech plans mascot reveal

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College President Dr. Walt Tobin said the Early College program is helping students get a head start on possible career paths. He discussed the program with Area Commissioners last week.

Tobin explained that 706 students participated in the Early College Program through last year and earned 10,000 total credit hours in the process.

Those numbers were consistent over the past three years, he said.

“Last year alone, we provided tuition savings of $1.9 million. ... We did not charge the Early College students from the districts for tuition and fees. So they were able to get $2 million worth of tuition and fees,” Tobin said.

“In addition to that, that’s $2 million parents saved as their students transitioned out of high school and to us. … So not only are these students getting a start on college, they’re saving $2 million,” he said.

Early College offers students a chance to earn college credits and complete a certificate, diploma or degree before they graduate from high school.

The average high school student graduated with 18 credit hours, Tobin said.

OCtech works with public and independent schools in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties in the implementation of its Early College program, as well as parents and students.

All receive a “significant return on their investment,” Tobin said.

“Tuition is free for EC students, but there are also cost savings associated with reducing the time to completion once they transfer the college credits,” Tobin later said.

The president said college’s school partners play a critical role in the Early College program.

“There is a lot of work that goes on in the background to make this program successful: support from the leadership at our partner schools, communication and coordination among guidance counselors, and a belief from our parents that this is a meaningful experience for their children,” Tobin later said.

In other matters:

• The president gave commissioners an update on the OCtech Foundation, which raised $422,000 by the close of its 2021-2022 fiscal year on June 30, surpassing a goal of $370,000.

“We exceeded our goal significantly, and the plan is to have that same goal for next year. So hopefully that trend will continue in the years to come,” Tobin said.

The president said the college is focused on three areas with the usage of foundation funds: program, institutional and student support systems.

The OCtech Foundation Fine Wines and Foods event is scheduled for Oct. 18.

• Tobin explained the vaccination policy as it related to students in its health sciences/nursing programs.

“Vaccines were never required for students to attend OCtech, but students in our health/sciences, nursing programs were required early on to have a vaccine to enter clinical sites. Many of them now allow for exemptions based on medical or religious reasons,” Tobin later said.

The president stressed that the clinical sites make the decisions on whether an exemption request is accepted or not.

“We’re not the body that determines the legitimacy of those exemptions. We just say, ‘We received this request.’ What is required for us to do in some cases is to find alternate placements for students,” he said.

“The VA is a federal facility, for example, and must abide by federal government guidelines. In this case, there are no exemptions for clinical students who don’t get the vaccine; therefore, we must find alternative sites that allow for exemptions so that students can successfully complete the program,” Tobin later said, noting that such issues did not happen very often.

Academic Affairs

OCtech Vice President of Academic Affairs Williette Berry said the S.C. Technical College System approved the college’s certificate in HVAC basics. She said the college’s certificates in advanced EMT, advanced welding and introduction to engineering would hopefully be approved soon.

Berry reported on several postings for positions which had not yet been filled, including those for mechatronics and engineering technology instructors.

“We also had two new positions. One is an instructional designer. It was posted last week. So we’re hoping we can start getting some applicants in for that one. And then with PTA (physical therapist assistant), we have a full-time position,” Berry said.

“It’s not yet posted. It’s being filled currently with an adjunct for fall, but we should have that posted within the next two weeks and hopefully have some applicants sometime soon,” she said.

Student Affairs

OCtech Vice President for Student Services Dr. Sandra Davis said fall registration was continuing.

Classes for the fall semester began Aug. 15. The week will include activities to get students acclimated back to campus, Davis said.

Wednesday, for example, is Spirit Day.

“There is an unveiling of a mascot that we have that will be held on Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Please come out. We’re hoping that the students will be very excited. We’re encouraging everyone to wear their favorite OCtech T-shirt on Wednesday as well,” Davis said.

Finance

OCtech Vice President of Fiscal Affairs Kim Huff stated that the college reported revenue of $19.4 million at the end of June, with expenses standing at $19.4 million.

“We basically had a break-even year," he said. The enrollment decline among all of the state's technical colleges, especially during the last couple of years with COVID, forced them all to tighten their budgets.

Huff said the college has relied on the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to help maintain a balanced budget.

“We'll also have some of that money in the current year we're in now, to do something similar if so be it. … Once the HERFF money runs out, however, as I look forward in 23-24, I was telling Dr. Tobin that we've got look at enrollment and try to get that back up because once that money's gone, it's not there to fall back on," he said.

"In addition to the HERFF funds that we had, there were significant salary savings," Huff said.

The continuing education department reported a profit of more than $150,000.

“That is up significantly from what we’ve seen in previous years. I think one of the things that they’ve benefited from is some of the state scholarship money that was allotted to the college was also available to continuing ed,” Huff said.

Huff said campus projects in progress included the renovation of buildings T, S and K and the replacement of the college’s digital sign.

Other items

The commission approved spending $300,000 on renovations to Building T.

It also approved the college opening a Local Government Investment Pool account with the state Treasurer’s Office.