Tisdale honors mother with scholarship; Claflin president emeritus recalls ‘phenomenal woman’

As a tribute to his mother’s appreciation for education and her impact on his educational journey, Dr. Henry N. Tisdale has established the Willar Mae Flagler Tisdale Endowed Scholarship for $25,000 at Claflin University.

Initial support for this fund came from family and friends upon the request of the family at the time of Mrs. Tisdale’s death in 2013. The scholarship will support students from Williamsburg County who want to pursue a college degree at Claflin.

Dr. Tisdale led Claflin University, his alma mater, for 25 years as its eighth president.

Tisdale recalls a mother whose primary interest in her children’s success transcended typical parental love and support. Hers was a blueprint for overcoming extraordinary odds to serve as a family and community role model.

“She was a phenomenal woman,” recalls Tisdale, who was rewarded with the distinction of president emeritus by the Claflin Board of Trustees. “My mother had high regard and placed tremendous value on education. She dropped out of school after the eighth grade when she was assigned to a school five miles away from her home.”

Tisdale added, “She would have been required to walk back and forth each day while continuing to work on the farm. She returned to school to earn her high school diploma in 1967 – the same year I received my master’s degree at Temple. She graduated with honors and continued her education by enrolling in the Bible studies program at Morris College.”

Mrs. Tisdale was born in 1922 and endured the financial downturn of The Great Depression and racially discriminatory practices of the Jim Crow era. She saw hope for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement.

A native of Williamsburg County and Kingstree, she was one of 10 children.

“She was the matriarch of the family,” Tisdale said. “Even her four sisters and five brothers looked up to her.”

Mrs. Tisdale was married to Walter Tisdale for 56 years before he passed away in 1996. Their marriage produced three children – Dr. Tisdale, Ms. Lola Tisdale June, and a son, Keith Sanders Tisdale, who died tragically in 1965.

“My mother was a great partner to my father. They were both farmers and did whatever it took to make the farm a success,” Dr. Tisdale said. “It was amazing how she negotiated so many tasks as a wife. She was a certified midwife, seamstress, caterer, and county extension volunteer.”

Tisdale said his mother was also a domestic housekeeper and cook for a family in Kingstree. A devout Christian, Mrs. Tisdale was a church leader and lay speaker in The United Methodist Church.

He reminisced about his mother being out all-night delivering babies and returning home just in time to lead the family to the cotton fields.

Tisdale was fascinated with his mother’s penchant for solving mathematical problems without a pen, paper or any other device. Little did Mrs. Tisdale realize that his curiosity about the complexities of numbers would steer him to become a mathematics major when he enrolled at Claflin.

“Her mind was like a human calculator. She knew every calculation trick,” Dr. Tisdale said. “When I think about why I changed my major from wanting to become a medical doctor – it was because math was my passion. But it really came about because of my mother.

“She could always beat me in arithmetic. She could help me solve equations even into high school. She would often check our homework despite being tired from working all day. My mother had great expectations for us. To her, 99½ percent was good but not good enough. She wanted us to always believe in doing our best, regardless of the task.”

Mrs. Tisdale’s unbridled delight was apparent when she visited Claflin during Dr. Tisdale’s tenure as president.

“She thoroughly enjoyed talking with the students and sharing anecdotes from my younger days,” Dr. Tisdale said. “She was very proud of my achievements, and I was happy both parents lived long enough to see me rise to the level of being appointed president at Claflin. Yes, she was a little disappointed that she had sent me to Claflin to become a medical doctor, but I chose to be a mathematician. That was because my mother had no clue or idea of what I was going to do after Dartmouth.

“Although she was proud that I had reached the highest level of mathematics in academia, I will never forget my mother telling me, ‘You know you are still young enough to go back to school to become a real doctor.’

“But she understood that her numerous sacrifices were responsible for my achievements. My mother was a woman of great faith and taught me the importance of maintaining our spiritual faith throughout life’s challenges.

“For that and so many other life lessons, she indeed was a phenomenal woman.”