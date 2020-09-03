Tisdale appointed to Governor’s School board

Dr. Henry N. Tisdale, president emeritus of Claflin University, has been appointed a member of the board of trustees of the State of South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics by Gov. Henry McMaster. The appointment is effective immediately for a four-year term.
“I am honored to be chosen a member of the Board,” said Tisdale, who retired as president of Claflin in 2019 after leading the university for 25 years. “I look forward to working with other members of the board in addressing critical issues impacting the school while sustaining its reputation as a high quality learning institution for gifted and talented students pursuing careers in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) disciplines.”
Located in Hartsville, the South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics is a two-year, public, residential high school dedicated to the advanced study of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The school also offers high-caliber courses in economics as well as a strong compliment of humanities.
Throughout his tenure as Claflin’s eighth president, Tisdale served on numerous boards on the state and national levels. He recently was appointed to serve as a member of the advisory board of the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies at Dartmouth College. He is also the recipient of numerous honors and awards, including the Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian award in the state of South Carolina.
