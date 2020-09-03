 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tisdale appointed to Governor’s School board
0 comments

Tisdale appointed to Governor’s School board

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Henry N. Tisdale, president emeritus of Claflin University, has been appointed a member of the board of trustees of the State of South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics by Gov. Henry McMaster. The appointment is effective immediately for a four-year term.

“I am honored to be chosen a member of the Board,” said Tisdale, who retired as president of Claflin in 2019 after leading the university for 25 years. “I look forward to working with other members of the board in addressing critical issues impacting the school while sustaining its reputation as a high quality learning institution for gifted and talented students pursuing careers in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) disciplines.”

Located in Hartsville, the South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics is a two-year, public, residential high school dedicated to the advanced study of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The school also offers high-caliber courses in economics as well as a strong compliment of humanities.

Throughout his tenure as Claflin’s eighth president, Tisdale served on numerous boards on the state and national levels. He recently was appointed to serve as a member of the advisory board of the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies at Dartmouth College. He is also the recipient of numerous honors and awards, including the Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian award in the state of South Carolina.

Dr. Henry N. Tisdale

Tisdale
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 shot in North fight
Local

1 shot in North fight

Someone shot a 19-year-old male in the chest during a fight at a gas station in North at 11:53 a.m. on Saturday, according to North Police Chi…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Women's Suffrage Commemoration Event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News