Tisdale appointed to Dartmouth board

The appointment to the Dartmouth College Board is the latest in a number of prestigious national and state boards and commissions on which Tisdale has served, providing his expertise and insight. A recipient of the S. C. Governor’s Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina’s highest civilian award, he has served as a member of the Board of Directors of UNCF, American Council on Education Commission on Effective Leadership, UNCF Special Programs Board of Directors, the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges Council of Presidents, the HBCU-ETS Steering Committee. Additionally, he has served as a member of the Board of Directors of the General Board of Higher Education and Ministry of The United Methodist Church and a member of the University Senate of The United Methodist Church, a member of the Orangeburg County Economic Development Partners and a member of the Board of Directors of the Orangeburg County Development Commission.