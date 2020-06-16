Tisdale appointed to Dartmouth board

Dr. Henry N. Tisdale, president emeritus at Claflin University, has been appointed by the Dartmouth College Board of Trustees to serve as a member of the Advisory Board of the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies at Dartmouth College.
The mission of the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies Board of Advisors is to provide the Dean of the Guarini School with advice and perspective on the strategy, programs, policies and resources of the School. The advisors provide careful oversight of the school’s budget and serves in an advisory capacity to the dean, and through the dean, to the provost and president.
Since 1885, graduate and advanced studies at Dartmouth have combined world-class research facilities with outstanding faculty. The Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies facilitates innovation, supports collaboration, and delivers a unique blend of research opportunities and individualized education. Today, the school awards all Ph.D, M.S. and M.A. degrees at Dartmouth.
A 1965 magna cum laude graduate of Claflin University, Tisdale earned a master’s degree in mathematics from Temple University in 1975. Three years later, he received his doctorate, becoming the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in mathematics from Dartmouth. As a graduate student at Dartmouth, he studied under the guidance of Professor J. Laurie Snell, and served as teaching assistant for Dr. John Kemeny, then president and professor of mathematics at Dartmouth. Tisdale retired as president of Claflin University in June 2019, ending a remarkable 25-year tenure as a visionary and transformative leader in higher education.
The appointment to the Dartmouth College Board is the latest in a number of prestigious national and state boards and commissions on which Tisdale has served, providing his expertise and insight. A recipient of the S. C. Governor’s Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina’s highest civilian award, he has served as a member of the Board of Directors of UNCF, American Council on Education Commission on Effective Leadership, UNCF Special Programs Board of Directors, the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges Council of Presidents, the HBCU-ETS Steering Committee. Additionally, he has served as a member of the Board of Directors of the General Board of Higher Education and Ministry of The United Methodist Church and a member of the University Senate of The United Methodist Church, a member of the Orangeburg County Economic Development Partners and a member of the Board of Directors of the Orangeburg County Development Commission.
Among the many highlights of his exceptional tenure as president of Claflin are the University’s enrollment growth from nearly 1,000 students upon his arrival to 2,200 at his retirement, a plethora of new undergraduate and graduate academic programs, a Capital Campaign that raised $105 million, largest in school history, and renovations and construction of state-of-the-art buildings that significantly enhanced the living and learning environment for students. Claflin also was ranked as high as number one among historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and sustained the recognition of being among the Top Ten HBCUs in the last 15 years of Dr. Tisdale’s administration.
