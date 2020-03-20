Times changed: Orangeburg church serves during pandemic; First Baptist providing food

While the nation is encouraged to stay away from crowds due to the coronavirus, First Baptist Church of Orangeburg is using a bit of creativity to meet community needs.

This Friday and next week, the church will be distributing free food bags to local families.

The church’s youth pastor, the Rev. Zeke Stephenson, and his wife, children’s minister the Rev. Anna Kate Stephenson, helped coordinate efforts to provide bags of food for the next two weeks to local families.

He said the mission is to, “help supplement the nutrient-rich items the school district is already providing to local students.”

“The bags include breakfast items, cans of Spaghettios, applesauce, beef jerky, trail mix and fruit snacks,” he said.

On Monday, church volunteers packaged 300 bags of food in 30 minutes.

Distribution of the food bags takes place twice weekly.

The church already had its first distribution of 150 bags on Tuesday, but will do it again on Friday, March 20 from noon to 2 p.m.

Next week, the food bag mission will continue, again on Tuesday, March 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday, March 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.