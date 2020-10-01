Time running out to register to vote

Voters must be registered by Oct. 4 to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.

There are several ways to register to vote. Voters have the option of in-person registration, online registration and registering by mail.

In-person registration must take place at your local county voter registration office. With the deadline for registration being Sunday, some county registration offices will be open during the weekend for in-person registration.

The Orangeburg and Bamberg county voter registration offices will not be open during the weekend.

Both county voter registration offices will close at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Calhoun County Voter Registration office will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for in-person registration, officials stated.

To register online, voters must visit the South Carolina Election Commission website at https://bit.ly/33iyRA8. Online registration requires a South Carolina driver’s license or DMV ID card. The registration must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 4.