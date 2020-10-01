 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time running out to register to vote
0 comments
breaking

Time running out to register to vote

{{featured_button_text}}
Voting ballot box illustration

Voters must be registered by Oct. 4 to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.

There are several ways to register to vote. Voters have the option of in-person registration, online registration and registering by mail.

In-person registration must take place at your local county voter registration office. With the deadline for registration being Sunday, some county registration offices will be open during the weekend for in-person registration.

The Orangeburg and Bamberg county voter registration offices will not be open during the weekend.

Both county voter registration offices will close at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Calhoun County Voter Registration office will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for in-person registration, officials stated.

To register online, voters must visit the South Carolina Election Commission website at https://bit.ly/33iyRA8. Online registration requires a South Carolina driver’s license or DMV ID card. The registration must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Citizens looking to register via mail can find the proper forms at the S.C. Election Commission website or their county voter registration office.

The form must be completed and returned to the county voter registration office. Forms returned via email or fax must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 4. Mailed forms must be postmarked by Oct. 5.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video of Stilton Road crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News