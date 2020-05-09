'Time for teleheath is now': Amid COVID-19, PCC aids implementation, pushes broadband

“We have had patients who have COVID-19 symptoms and do not want to come into one of our offices. They call for a telehealth appointment, are screened, assessed and we determine whether they needed to be tested for COVID-19,” said Jeri Andrews, CareSouth Carolina mobile health and office site services program director. “If the patient needs to be tested, we make an appointment at the closest office to the patient. We have a front-door screener, and staff are prepared with the appropriate PPE to conduct the test. The test results are back within three days.

"If the patient does not require hospitalization, we do follow up telehealth visits to treat the patient at home, including behavioral health visits for depression or anxiety for those who are quarantined. One patient actually tested positive for COVID-19 after going through this process and is currently being treated at home,” Andrews said.

While telehealth’s attributes are numerous, there remain challenges with access to broadband and internet connection, particularly in S.C.’s rural areas.