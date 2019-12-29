The dogs, the fellowship, the competition, the sport.
These are just a few of the reasons thousands come out each year to the annual Grand American Coon Hunt at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.
"It is one of the largest coon hunts in the United States," said Harry Ott, a member of the Grand American Board of Directors. "People can buy any kind of dog they want and they can meet old friends that come from all over the United States."
Ott said the public is invited to attend, noting the event features a bench show and perhaps the best thing about it is free admission.
"The last Grand American we had was the largest crowds that have ever been in Orangeburg in 54 years," he said. "We had them parking all over the place -- at the city gym and at the bakery all the way down to Rowesville Road."
The same is expected for the 55th annual hunt from Thursday, Jan. 2, through Sunday, Jan. 5, at the fairgrounds located at 350 Magnolia St.
The event typically brings in about 1,000 dog/owner teams and between 25,000 to 30,000 visitors, according to the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce.
+65 IN PHOTOS: 2019 Grand American Coon Hunt views from Saturday at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds
As the kickoff to the United Kennel Club coonhound events calendar, the annual Grand American is the first major event of 2020.
Presented by American Cooner magazine, the Grand American is a national event that features dog/owner teams, which represent each of the seven coonhound breeds, competing for various prizes.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to the hunt, it is a time for people to admire, buy, sell and trade hunting dogs and gear.
The fairgrounds and the barns open at 10 a.m. Thursday with Coon Fest, featuring food, entertainment and door prizes beginning around 2:30 p.m.
Opening ceremonies are 10 a.m. Friday in the Bates Building at the fairgrounds.
The event features a bench show and various contests.
In the bench show, dogs are classed by age and judged by sex, breed, conformation, color and stance.
After Saturday's bench show, there will be a UKC-licensed youth bench sow.
The hunt has a reputation of being a top field trial for coon dogs and is a qualifying event for the World Coon Hunt.
The Grand American got its start in the 1960s when prominent coon hunters searched for a hunt in a warmer climate because snow prevented much winter hunting in the North.
A panel of national competition hunters was formed, including some hunters from The T&D Region.
One of its members, Jim Mathis of Denmark, met with the newly formed Orangeburg Coon Hunters Association’s president, Lynn Anderson, who agreed to have the initial hunt in Orangeburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.