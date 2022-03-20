Time, energy, love put into new house; Habitat breaks ground on newest Orangeburg home

Habitat for Humanity has started work on the Fogle family’s new Orangeburg home.

“It feels good,” homeowner Raven Fogle said. “I thank them (Habitat for Humanity) and appreciate it. This will be a big impact.”

The group held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Fogles’ new Kings Road home on Thursday.

Edisto Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jessica Burgoyne spoke of the efforts of the sponsors and volunteers who contribute to the cause of building new homes for families.

“I just feel extremely blessed to be able to do this. We’re grateful to all our community and sponsors for helping our community support the right for everyone to have a decent place to live,” Burgoyne said.

“We are elated to provide a new home for the Fogle family,” Burgoyne said.

Two of the sponsors helping with the effort are Allied Air and Wells Fargo, which are supplying volunteers and contributions.

Allied Air installs the HVAC units for all the houses that are built by the foundation. Wells Fargo donated $7.75 million to Habitat for Humanity.

“We’re a contributor to the build today and we actually have a pretty strong relationship with Habitat for Humanity. We have a philanthropic financial focus on affordable housing in our communities. I’m really excited to be in our local community supporting it,” said Christine DuBose, regional banking senior manager of Wells Fargo.

Wanda Waring, Wells Fargo branch manager, said she appreciates being able to “help someone and know that we have a hand in building a home for a family and helping make a big difference in their lives.”

Burgoyne said, “Allied Air has been a community partner of Edisto Habitat for Humanity for a long time. They have been providing HVAC units to every single home.

“Their partnership has provided volunteers and many other types of support throughout the years. They see extreme value in the work we do in the community, and we are grateful for their community impact.”

Allied Air worker John King said, “Allied Air is more than pleased to not only help build this home, but many others. This is more than big. We are an HVAC builder, we are more than happy to be here, and we really enjoy working with the community.”

Habitat for Humanity homeowners must put “sweat equity” toward the building of their own and other Habitat homes.

Their monthly mortgage payments are recycled through a revolving fund, which Habitat uses to support its programs, including building more houses.

Burgoyne said, “We want to send heartfelt gratitude to all of our Edisto Habitat family. We appreciate your time, your energy and your love.

“With your support, we can and will continue to contribute and advocate for positive change in the housing world, supporting our community and beyond.”

For more information on EHFH, or to make a contribution, call the office at 803-536-2300 or visit www.edistohabitatforhumanity.org.

