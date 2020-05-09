Timber group raises money for children's hospital

“Log A Load For Kids”, in conjunction with the Children’s Miracle Network, was to host its annual “sporting clays” Fundraiser on Wednesday, April 15, at Broxton Bridge Plantation in Ehrhardt. This year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Despite the disappointment of not being able to gather for the event, they raised $33,975.00 for the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital at MUSC in Charleston. The generosity of loyal supporters is a testament to the great people who represent our local timber industry, the group said in a statement.