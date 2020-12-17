TikTok gives S.C. State $1 million

Video-sharing service TikTok has given $1 million to South Carolina State University for scholarships.

The China-based company has provided $1 million to 10 historically Black colleges and universities to support health care workers and students of color who are pursuing careers in the health care field, the university said in a release.

“We are grateful for this very generous gift from TikTok,” S.C State President James E. Clark said.

He said, “As an HBCU located in the rural South, we are mindful of the extraordinary need for health care professionals in a market where the number of African Americans with serious health disparities continue to tax our health care systems.

“This gift will allow S.C. State to continue to train bright men and women to fill the health disparity gaps in the region, state and nation, through our research in cancer disparities and other critical areas.”

TikTok's Health Heroes Relief Fund was established this year as a part of a broader initiative to support front-line medical workers, educators and local communities deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic.