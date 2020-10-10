'Tight' SCSU budget could mean cuts in expenses

"There's been a variety of things that were discussed. I know there's a variety of things that are being worked. There's always the possibility of additional funding coming in, whether it is additional CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) funding, or corporate gifts and donations," Brewington said.

"We do not have those built in simply because they are an unknown. So our committee chair stressed to us that the budget needed to be presented based on fact, not on what we think might happen. So while we are hopeful that there's some additional funding coming our way, since we do not know what it is at this time, we did not include any of that additional funding," she said.

Brewington said the university has also not yet received any funds from the state to offset the impact of COVID-related expenses.

"This net income in this proposed budget is under the assumption of best-case scenario that next semester students will be on campus, correct?" Grant asked.

"Yes, the expected scenario because our best-case would have been students on campus this fall. Our new best-case is where we are now with students coming back in the spring. But we're monitoring to make sure we're going to have to adjust these," Brewington said.