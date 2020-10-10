'Tight' SCSU budget could mean cuts in expenses

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees passed a $65 million budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21, but it was not without some concerns among board members.
During the panel's Oct. 7 meeting, Teare Brewington, vice president for finance and management, gave a report on the proposed budget, which totals $64,649,367.
The board passed the budget with Trustee Hamilton Grant abstaining.
"This is our condensed statement of net position, where our assets and liabilities are. We are presenting this as of Aug. 31," Brewington said.
According to preliminary unaudited figures ending Aug. 31, 2020, the university’s restricted operating budget had $64,649,367 in revenues and $64,644,253 in expenses, leaving a positive net operating income of $5,144.
Grant asked, "Am I seeing correctly that the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 20-21 has net operating income of $5,114?
"Yes. Now, you heard me say that it was tight, very tight," Brewington said.
"That almost seems a little shut. What kind of strategies do we have in place? Maybe we've talked about it earlier with potential furloughs and potential layoffs if we go virtual next year, but are there other strategies that can make that net operating income a whole lot stronger?" Grant asked. "Quite frankly, that number frightens me."
"There's been a variety of things that were discussed. I know there's a variety of things that are being worked. There's always the possibility of additional funding coming in, whether it is additional CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) funding, or corporate gifts and donations," Brewington said.
"We do not have those built in simply because they are an unknown. So our committee chair stressed to us that the budget needed to be presented based on fact, not on what we think might happen. So while we are hopeful that there's some additional funding coming our way, since we do not know what it is at this time, we did not include any of that additional funding," she said.
Brewington said the university has also not yet received any funds from the state to offset the impact of COVID-related expenses.
"This net income in this proposed budget is under the assumption of best-case scenario that next semester students will be on campus, correct?" Grant asked.
"Yes, the expected scenario because our best-case would have been students on campus this fall. Our new best-case is where we are now with students coming back in the spring. But we're monitoring to make sure we're going to have to adjust these," Brewington said.
Grant said, "It's a very real possibility that we could be virtual next semester in its entirety, or just for a portion of the semester. So with that scenario, that $5,114 could easily be a loss. I'm just concerned ... about that number. I just hope that as optimistic as we are, we are planning for other scenarios."
The budget is based off a count of 2,422 students and a full-time equivalency, or FTE, of 2,180.
Unaudited figures have the university's total assets standing at $198,716,097 vs. total liabilities of $160,832,910, resulting in a positive net position of $49,792,329 as of Aug. 31.
During her report, Brewington said, "You can see our tuition and fees are about half, which would be what we expect there because it reflects fall semester. Our fall semester actual head count was 2,383. It is slightly down this year due to COVID.
"The university took the conservative position of bringing students back to campus. We only have about 10% of our student population on campus at this time. We realize that that decision did impact our fall enrollment numbers."
Brewington added, "The state appropriations is the bulk of the state appropriations that the university will receive. We have historically drawn those funds down as soon as they become available. So as of Aug. 31, there is $30 million in recognized revenue."
Grant asked Brewington if she could see the university's operating revenue decreasing if the university were to go fully online in the spring.
"We don't know. It's a moving target. We made the assumption that spring we'd be back on campus and there would be an uptick in revenue. If that does not happen, we would have to re-evaluate. We really cannot say at this time what the impact could be because we do have some attrition from one semester to the next," she said, noting that furloughs and possible layoffs could not be eliminated from possible expense-cutting measures.
"If we are virtual, on the residence hall side alone would be about a $3 million reduction in revenue," she said.
Trustee Dr. Doris Helms said a bright spot was the 30% spike in freshmen enrollment.
"Now it's up to the university, the faculty, the staff and the board to make sure that we follow those freshmen, make sure that they're successful and that they come back because those are the students who will be with us for four years," Helms said.
Trustee John J. Funny asked Brewington if the university had prepared for possible future reductions in revenue, to which Brewington said the university has.
"I would ask, Mr. Chair, that we really take a serious look at this from a fiduciary responsibility perspective so that we understand the impact as it relates to how it will affect the overall university because right now I don't have a clear picture on the future as it relates to how the university has reviewed its forecasts and the impact," Funny said.
Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins said, "I think that will be something we need to talk about in the realm of a maybe a budget retreat or a budget workshop. I would ask that Ms. Brewington get us some dates very soon about such."
Of the $5,114 net operating income figure, Jenkins said, "That is a number that we don't want to see. ... It can make you nervous, but, again, this is a budget for the university to go forth in its operation for the rest of this year, knowing that something's going to come from the state. I'm going to believe that.”
He added, "This is a real difficult time, and there's a moving target going on with our budgets around the country now,” noting that it would take the efforts of the board, alumni and all stakeholders to help the university.
The chairman said the university's launch of a capital campaign and other possible donor gifts would help to increase the university's revenue stream.
As of Aug. 31, 2020, vendors were owed a total of $1.5 million. The vendors' payable, however, had been as high as $2.7 million as of June 30.
Brewington said the funds from the CARES Act have helped the university tremendously, particularly as it works to cover COVID-19-related expenses.
"Those CARES (Act) dollars, particularly those HBCU CARES (Act) dollars, are what's going to help the university navigate the impact of all this. So without the CARES HBCU dollars, the university would have had to make some significant reductions in order to get a balanced budget.
"We are balanced. We are squeaking by, but it is really going to be dependent on things going as expected. We are no different than other HBCUs. We are really benefiting from the use of those CARES dollars that come in," Brewington said.
In other finance business, the board approved a resolution authorizing S.C. State President James Clark to execute a contract for the following projects: turf replacement at the Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, replacement of the chiller in Truth Hall and waterproofing at Belcher Hall. The projects are valued at $250,000 or more and, as a result, needed approval from the board to be completed.
