Tiffany Grant Foundation remembers Blackville native with scholarship; benefit gospel concert March 21

Tiffany Grant was an excellent student who loved children, her family and helping others. A nonprofit foundation named in her honor is working to keep her spirit alive with a scholarship designed to help students pursue careers in the medical field.
Orangeburg resident Latisha Walker, Grant's older sister, said she formed the Tiffany Grant Foundation last year following her sister's sudden death in February 2019.
"She was 38 years old. She was diagnosed with the flu on Valentine's Day and she expired on Feb. 16. It was that quick," Walker said.
She said her sister, who resided in Aiken, died only three days after moving into her new home. Grant had also worked at Aiken's Pepper Hill Nursing Home, where she cared for her grandmother.
"Tiffany passed in February, and our grandmother passed that April. She was a nurse. She loved children. She was awesome. She excelled in school. She graduated from the very first nursing program at Denmark Technical College with honors," Walker said.
The foundation awards a $1,000 scholarship to students who wish to pursue a career in the medical field. Students must write an essay, be pursuing a degree in the medical field and maintain a 3.0 grade point average.
"The scholarship is for children who reside in the rural counties on the Lowcountry of South Carolina," including Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties, Walker said.
"We awarded a young lady from Blackville, Kaneisha Smalls, with a $1,000 scholarship. She was a graduating senior of Blackville-Hilda High School and had been accepted into USC-Aiken with a major in nursing. That was our very first scholarship that we awarded," Walker said.
You have free articles remaining.
The foundation is run by a five-member board, but more members are being sought.
Walker said the foundation means a lot to her and that she is delighted in being able to see young people excel in their respective academic fields.
"Oh yeah, it means everything to me. Of course, I have an emotional attachment. So I had to put a board together ... to keep me grounded so I won't be so emotionally charged, but also people who have an interest in helping others and seeing our youth excel," said Walker, who is employed as a lieutenant with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
"Our goal this year is to award at least 10 scholarships. As a way of raising funds for the scholarship recipients, we decided to hold a benefit gospel concert. We have Le'Andria Johnson and Joshua Rogers coming as the featured artists," Walker said.
The benefit concert will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church at 356 Lariot Road in Orangeburg.
Church groups of eight or more can attend for $35 each, with individual tickets being sold for $50. Tickets can be purchased via eventbrite.com or through the foundation's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thetgfoundation/. Individuals may also call the Orangeburg-based foundation's office at 803-347-5565.
Walker said the foundation does more than award scholarships -- it also hosts youth seminars to teach youth how to prepare resumes, make positive choices and develop interview skills and etiquette.
"I have a young lady who contacted me and is going to link up with the foundation to host financial aid seminars for youth and their parents to teach them how to properly apply for financial aid and to also help them find scholarships," Walker said.
She said the foundation also awards scholarships to youth who are affiliated with its programs and need assistance with purchasing proper attire for job interviews.
For more information about the foundation or the upcoming benefit concert, call the foundation office at 803-347-5565.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD