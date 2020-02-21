Tiffany Grant Foundation remembers Blackville native with scholarship; benefit gospel concert March 21

"We awarded a young lady from Blackville, Kaneisha Smalls, with a $1,000 scholarship. She was a graduating senior of Blackville-Hilda High School and had been accepted into USC-Aiken with a major in nursing. That was our very first scholarship that we awarded," Walker said.

The foundation is run by a five-member board, but more members are being sought.

Walker said the foundation means a lot to her and that she is delighted in being able to see young people excel in their respective academic fields.

"Oh yeah, it means everything to me. Of course, I have an emotional attachment. So I had to put a board together ... to keep me grounded so I won't be so emotionally charged, but also people who have an interest in helping others and seeing our youth excel," said Walker, who is employed as a lieutenant with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

"Our goal this year is to award at least 10 scholarships. As a way of raising funds for the scholarship recipients, we decided to hold a benefit gospel concert. We have Le'Andria Johnson and Joshua Rogers coming as the featured artists," Walker said.

The benefit concert will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church at 356 Lariot Road in Orangeburg.