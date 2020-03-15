Tickets still available for Sportsmen's Classic

COLUMBIA -- Tickets are still available for 36th annual Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic, South Carolina’s largest hunting, fishing and outdoor expo, coming to the State Fairgrounds March 27-29.
This year’s event, a family favorite and tradition with something for outdoor enthusiasts of every age and persuasion, promises to be bigger than ever. With a record 370 vendors participating this year, the famous Midway and buildings at Columbia’s State Fairgrounds will be packed with things to see, great deals on the latest outdoor gear and supplies, informational seminars and displays and lots of free activities for the whole family to enjoy.
You’ll be able to meet Joey Mines, host of the long-running “Outdoors with Joey Mines” TV show and hear about his 35 years of hunting and fishing experiences. Joey brings a sense of humor and "country charm" to the show that audiences from all around the world can relate to. Television personality “Nature Nick” will also be at the Classic this year, with his exotic wild animal show, “Nature Nick’s Animal Adventures.”
New at the Classic this year -- and not to be missed -- will be the State Duck Calling Contest held on Sunday afternoon, March 29. Classic-goers will also be able to attend the weigh-in and award ceremonies for the SCDNR Youth Bass Fishing Championship. Come cheer on student anglers from your favorite school team or club starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the stadium arena. Anglers from the Junior Bass Federation, Student Angler Federation Clubs and the B.A.S.S Junior Bassmasters Club will be participating in the tournament at Lake Murray.
Additional activities for kids in the PSC Activities Area and around the fairgrounds include: mini-greenhouses; the QDMA Scavenger Hunt; SCDNR Boating Simulator; SCDNR TOMO trailer and the SCDNR Aquatic Ed. Fishing Pond.
Adults will be able to choose from 38 different seminars and demonstrations on a variety of timely outdoor topics, and the whole family will enjoy exploring the SCDNR agency exhibits, the South Carolina Wildlife Magazine-Hampton Wildlife Fund Photography Contest gallery, checking out the antler scoring table, visiting exhibits like the “Whitetails of North America” trophy deer collection or the “Hawg Trough” bass fishing demo.
Additional information and advance ticket purchases for the 36th annual Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic, sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance, are available online at www.psclassic.com. Come be a part of this treasured tradition and help make some new outdoor memories for your family.
Ticket prices: Adult General-Admission: $10; VIP-Weekend Pass: $18; Veterans or Active-Duty Military (WITH ID): $9; Kids 10 and under: FREE; General Admission on Friday (ONLY) $5. Fairground parking is $5.
Hours: Friday: noon – 8 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.