Tickets still available for Sportsmen's Classic

COLUMBIA -- Tickets are still available for 36th annual Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic, South Carolina’s largest hunting, fishing and outdoor expo, coming to the State Fairgrounds March 27-29.

This year’s event, a family favorite and tradition with something for outdoor enthusiasts of every age and persuasion, promises to be bigger than ever. With a record 370 vendors participating this year, the famous Midway and buildings at Columbia’s State Fairgrounds will be packed with things to see, great deals on the latest outdoor gear and supplies, informational seminars and displays and lots of free activities for the whole family to enjoy.

You’ll be able to meet Joey Mines, host of the long-running “Outdoors with Joey Mines” TV show and hear about his 35 years of hunting and fishing experiences. Joey brings a sense of humor and "country charm" to the show that audiences from all around the world can relate to. Television personality “Nature Nick” will also be at the Classic this year, with his exotic wild animal show, “Nature Nick’s Animal Adventures.”