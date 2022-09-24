Tickets on sale now for OPTP's 'Murder on the Orient Express'

The Orangeburg Part-Time Players will close its 2022 season with Agatha Christie's mystery "Murder on the Orient Express" at the BlueBird Theatre in November.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of year, but by morning, it has one less passenger. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment - stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. The eccentric collection of passengers become suspects, and a world-famous detective must identify the murderer before they strike again.

Showtimes for the production will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3-4, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the BlueBird Theatre, 1141 Russell Street. General admission tickets are $15.

The Nov. 5 performance will be a special dinner theater experience, featuring a meal by 3 Cooks and Amiricle. For $35, patrons will be treated to dinner, drinks and dessert prior to the show beginning at 6 p.m.

Space is extremely limited for Saturday's dinner theater. Season ticket holders wishing to upgrade their tickets should call Wendy Crider at 803-837-0210. Dinner theater upgrades are $20 per person.

General admission and dinner theater tickets to "Murder on the Orient Express" are available at optp.org.