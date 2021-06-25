Thursday prelim winners at Miss S.C., Miss S.C. Teen pageants

COLUMBIA – Four preliminary winners were announced after the third night of preliminary competition on Thursday, June 24, at Township Auditorium in Columbia.

The final competition for the Teens is at 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, when the new Miss South Carolina Teen will be crowned. The final competition for the Miss candidates starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26, when the new Miss South Carolina will be crowned live on WACH FOX TV along with other stations in the state. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and at the Township Auditorium box office at 803-576-2350.

Miss Lander University, Kara Love, won the Thursday Talent preliminary in the Miss South Carolina competition. She performed “En Pointe to Hoedown” from “Rodeo.”

Miss Clemson, Anna Newton, won the Thursday Evening Gown/Social Impact Statement preliminary in the Miss South Carolina competition. She is a double preliminary winner having won the Talent competition on Tuesday night.

Miss Clarendon Teen, Nicole Herrera, won the Thursday Talent preliminary in the Miss South Carolina Teen competition. She sang to the music, “Pulled.”

Miss Clemson Teen, Reilly Ray, won the Thursday Evening Gown/Onstage Question preliminary in the Miss South Carolina Teen competition.

Miss South Carolina 2021 will receive a $60,000 scholarship and compete for the title of Miss America. Miss South Carolina Teen 2021 will compete for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen.

