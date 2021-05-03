Thunderstorms possible Tuesday, Wednesday

There is a chance that severe thunderstorms could bring damaging wind gusts and large hail to the T&D Region on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Orangeburg area, mainly after noon on Tuesday.

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are likely, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms, according to the NWS.

There’s a 50% chance of thunderstorms Tuesday night.

The chance of severe weather will decline Wednesday.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for The T&D Region through Wednesday due to the potential for severe weather.

The severe weather threat is due to a deep trough and strengthening surface front moving into the area Tuesday afternoon.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center says the “severe weather threat remains low” with a marginal risk for isolated damaging wind gusts.

For Wednesday, the chance of severe weather is less likely as drier air begins to move into the area.

Things will quiet down quite a bit Thursday through Monday of next week.

Sunny skies will predominate with temperatures warming through the weekend with Saturday’s high forecast to be 80.

