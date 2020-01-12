Thunderstorms crossed The T&D Region on Saturday, causing some damage, according to National Weather Service reports.
The S.C. Highway Patrol reported a tree in the road at Old Sandy Run Road and Interstate 26 in Calhoun County at 11:18 p.m.
Bamberg County dispatch reported downed utility poles near Ehrhardt at 11:45 p.m.
The storms continued Sunday.
The National Weather Service reports that there’s a chance of thunderstorms through Wednesday, with high temperatures in the mid-70s and lows near 60.
