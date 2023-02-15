Harold Johnson, Calvin Odom and Charnda Sanders Williams were the winners in a municipal election held Tuesday in the City of Denmark.

Three Denmark City Council seats were up for election.

A total of 437 votes were cast. Johnson secured 126 votes, with Odom and Sanders Williams securing 116 and 86 votes, respectively.

Voters could select up to three candidates for the three at-large seats. The three candidates who received the most votes were declared the winners.

Rosella Cooper and Ashley Jordan were the other candidates who filed for a seat. Cooper received 48 votes, while Jordan secured 58.

Votes will be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the J. Carl Kearse Agricultural Building located at 847 Calhoun St. in Bamberg.