Three tornadoes hit Orangeburg County; at least 14 homes destroyed, 17 have major damage

"The tornado then crossed Norway Road, where it snapped multiple power poles," the report states. "As the tornado reached Fire Tower Road west of Neeses, it intensified further, destroying three anchored manufactured homes on Preserver Road near Ninety Six Road."

The fatalities occurred in that area.

"The tornado then turned more eastward, crossing Savannah Highway and Dragstrip Road north of Livingston where it damaged several homes or manufactured homes," the NWS report states.

The storm gradually weakened as it crossed North Road and then dissipated about eight miles west-southwest of St. Matthews in Calhoun County before reaching Interstate 26.

The maximum width of the tornado was just under a half-mile, or 770 yards, and it traveled 31.55 miles, according to the NWS.

Another EF3 tornado packing winds of 140 mph formed in Aiken County between the Savannah River Site and Williston in Barnwell County, according to NWS Meteorologist Whitney Smith. Its worst damage was in that area.

The tornado traveled to the Springfield area. By the time it came to Orangeburg County, it had been downgraded to an EF1 with winds of about 110 mph.