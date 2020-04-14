Three tornadoes hit Orangeburg County; at least 14 homes destroyed, 17 have major damage

Weather officials confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Orangeburg County early Monday morning, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.
At the latest count, 14 homes were totally destroyed and 17 suffered major damage, according to Orangeburg County Emergency Operations Center officials.
"We are still counting. We still don’t have a total yet," county Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said Tuesday. "We are still putting that together and are waiting on the assessor’s office to get the official information from yesterday."
Two people died and at least seven were injured in the tornado that passed through the Neeses area. It ranked EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with maximum winds of 140 mph.
Tornadoes are classified on an intensity scale from EF0, the lowest, to EF5, the strongest.
The National Weather Service says the tornado began about two miles northeast of Elko in Barnwell County near Willis Pond Road around 5:46 a.m.
"The tornado strengthened as it approached S.C. Highway 3 and Gardenia Road, where it destroyed and tossed a wood-framed home anchored to the ground, lifted a significant portion of a roof on a brick home, destroyed a fifth-wheel camper and knocked over a pivot irrigation system," the NWS analysis said.
"The tornado then crossed Norway Road, where it snapped multiple power poles," the report states. "As the tornado reached Fire Tower Road west of Neeses, it intensified further, destroying three anchored manufactured homes on Preserver Road near Ninety Six Road."
The fatalities occurred in that area.
"The tornado then turned more eastward, crossing Savannah Highway and Dragstrip Road north of Livingston where it damaged several homes or manufactured homes," the NWS report states.
The storm gradually weakened as it crossed North Road and then dissipated about eight miles west-southwest of St. Matthews in Calhoun County before reaching Interstate 26.
The maximum width of the tornado was just under a half-mile, or 770 yards, and it traveled 31.55 miles, according to the NWS.
Another EF3 tornado packing winds of 140 mph formed in Aiken County between the Savannah River Site and Williston in Barnwell County, according to NWS Meteorologist Whitney Smith. Its worst damage was in that area.
The tornado traveled to the Springfield area. By the time it came to Orangeburg County, it had been downgraded to an EF1 with winds of about 110 mph.
"There was a lot of damage to trees in Springfield where it uprooted some trees and some trees fell on homes," Smith said. "There were trees that were snapped."
Smith said the tornado also damaged the roof of a church building in the Springfield area.
There were no serious injuries or fatalities from the tornado. Additional details will be forthcoming.
"This is very unusual for South Carolina," Smith said. "We do see most of our tornadoes in the spring but to have this many tornadoes especially the time of day, it was early in the morning, the strength of tornadoes was unusual."
"We had a couple of EF3s," she said. "Most of the tornadoes we see are EF0 and EF1."
The NWS survey team determined an EF2 tornado producing winds near 120 mph struck near Big Buck Boulevard at Firefighter Lane, close to Interstate 26. The track continued into southern Calhoun County.
The tornado came close to the Orangeburg County Fire District headquarters building and the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park.
Orangeburg County Fire District Project Manager Gene Ball said the fire complex and its buildings were spared from significant damage.
The district's building and maintenance building sustained some damage to their doors, but most of the damage included uprooted trees and limbs, he said.
"Our buildings can sustain winds upward of 140 mph," Ball said.
Allied Air at the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park sustained some damage to its roof but the company remains operational.
Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said he has not received any reports of other structural damage at the industrial park or with the new travel center under construction.
The storm track and additional details will be issued later as the survey is completed.
Calhoun County reported little impact from the storms and no known structural damage.
The NWS also surveyed damage in the Ehrhardt area in Bamberg County and determined the area did not see a tornado based on the damage spotted.
Survey teams late Tuesday began surveying the Yenome, Hilda and Denmark storm path, but details of that storm were not available Tuesday evening.
Statewide, nine people died from the storms.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster says he will seek an emergency declaration in the state to help damaged areas.
Staley said the county is preparing data to request both state and federal disaster aid.
"We are doing everything we need to push to get it done," Staley said. "We are preparing the data to submit it on all the different levels."
The American Red Cross is helping families who have lost their homes during this event.
There are still some roads closed in the areas impacted by the tornadoes.
According to the S.C. Department of Transportation, Norway Road from South Carolina Highway 4 (Neeses Highway) to Willow Swamp Road; Juniper Street west of Neeses from Shamrock Road to Neeses Highway; and Fire Tower Road from Butler Road to Beachwood Road were all closed due to downed trees and power lines.
The roads could reopen by Friday.
The local tornadoes were a part of a larger storm system that rolled through the Southeast over a 24-hour period from Sunday morning through Monday morning April 12-13.
The NWS issued 141 separate tornado warnings during this time period. This was the most within a 24-hour period since March 2-3, 2012.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.