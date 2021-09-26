Three SCSU alumnae centenarians celebrate birthdays

Lee has traveled extensively and has a beautiful and loving relationship with her family of six siblings and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She has resided in Cambria Heights, New York, for 43 years.

Mae Cora Peterson (Class of 1937)

Mae Cora Stewart Peterson celebrated her 105th birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

She was born in Columbia, but her family moved to Orangeburg shortly after her birth. Her father, Elliott Lee Stewart, cut timber for buildings at The Colored Normal, Industrial, Agricultural, and Mechanical College of South Carolina, now South Carolina State University. He also taught brick masonry at the school.

It was at SC State that she became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority in its first pledge class of 1934. She later attended graduate school at the University of Michigan.

She relocated to Fort Worth, Texas, on her own to start her career as executive secretary for the segregated branch of the Fort Worth WYCA in 1943. She married in 1947 and had three children.