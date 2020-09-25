Three Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus; free testing Saturday

Three more Orangeburg County residents have died as a result of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
One was a resident of the 35-64 age group who died Sept 10. The others were in the 64 and over age group, with one dying Sept. 15 and the other Sept. 19.
In addition, nine more Orangeburg County residents and two more Bamberg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. No additional Calhoun County residents have tested positive.
Statewide, there are 647 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 20 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 140,056 and confirmed deaths to 3,114.
The totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 9 new cases, 3,067 total cases and a total of 124 deaths and 2 probable deaths.
• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 635 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 445 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.
DHEC also announced the following coronavirus cases among students and employees who attended a school or school-sponsored activities through Sept. 24. The reporting does not mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at school:
• Andrew Jackson Academy – 10 student cases, less than 5 faculty cases
• Bamberg-Ehrhardt High – less than 5 student cases
• Calhoun County High School – less than 5 faculty cases
• Carver-Edisto Middle – less than 5 faculty cases
• Marshall Elementary – less than 5 faculty cases
• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High – less than 5 student cases
• Holly Hill Academy – less than 5 student cases
• Orangeburg Prep – less than 5 student cases
In addition, DHEC is offering free, drive-thru coronavirus testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg.
Prescreening is not required, and the cost is free to patients. If you’re under 18 years of age, please bring your parent or legal guardian with you. They’ll need to give their consent before you can be tested.
Residents will be contacted within 48 to 72 hours with the results of their test.
