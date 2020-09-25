Three Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus; free testing Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three more Orangeburg County residents have died as a result of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One was a resident of the 35-64 age group who died Sept 10. The others were in the 64 and over age group, with one dying Sept. 15 and the other Sept. 19.

In addition, nine more Orangeburg County residents and two more Bamberg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. No additional Calhoun County residents have tested positive.

Statewide, there are 647 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 20 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 140,056 and confirmed deaths to 3,114.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 9 new cases, 3,067 total cases and a total of 124 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 635 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 445 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.