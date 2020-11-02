Three Orangeburg County crash victims ID’d

The three individuals killed in a head-on crash over the weekend near Eutawville have been identified.

Jamar Antwan Ashby, 28, 109 Skimmer Court, Eutawville; Erick Omari Rogers, 32, 137 Barkley Street, Eutawville; and Leroy Prezzy, 59, of 2012 Greenwyche Avenue, Columbia, all died from accidental blunt force trauma, according to Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall.

The fatal crash occurred on South Carolina 45.

The crash involved a 1992 Cadillac and a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria. The vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when they collided at about 5:55 p.m. Saturday.

None of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

So far this year, 858 people have died in crashes on South Carolina’s highways. During the same time period last year, there 839 fatalities.

To date, there have been 30 highway fatalities in Orangeburg County. During the same time period last year, there were 35 fatalities across the county.

Bamberg County has had three fatal crashes this year, but didn’t have any during the same time period last year.

Calhoun County has had four fatal crashes this year. There were two during the same time period last year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.