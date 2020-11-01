Three OCSD finalists nominated for national award for excellence

Ten LifeChanger Awards will be awarded, with $3,000 to be split between a $1,500 individual cash award and a $1,500 donation to the winner’s school/district.

A LifeChanger Spirit Award will also be given to the LifeChanger whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. Individuals can learn how they can rally behind their LifeChanger by visiting the Support Your LifeChanger page at https://www.lifechangeroftheyear.com/showspirit.

The nomination deadline for the aforementioned awards is Dec. 31, 2020.

“We turn over all the nominations to an independent panel of judges, and we begin announcing winners usually in mid-February or so,” said Ross Sneyd, director of corporate communications and community relations at National Life Group.

“We try to announce the finalists for the LifeChanger of the Year first, and then the grand prize winner is announced later in the spring from among the five finalists,” Sneyd said.

He said a 17th award has been added this year, the Capstone Award, which recognizes a retiring educator. A $5,000 cash prize will be split between a $2,500 individual cash award and a $2,500 donation to the winner’s school district.

For more information on the LifeChanger of the Year award, visit online at https://www.lifechangeroftheyear.com/.

