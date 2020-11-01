Three OCSD finalists nominated for national award for excellence

Three teachers in the Orangeburg County School District have been nominated for a national award which recognizes K-12 educators and school employees who are positively changing the lives of students.
National Life Group, a Montpelier, Vermont-based insurance company, sponsors an annual LifeChanger of the Year program which recognizes and awards K-12 educators and school employees across the country who are exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
Funded and run by National Life Group and the National Life Group Foundation, the LifeChanger of the Year program awards 16 educators and their schools with cash prizes. The grand prize is $10,000.
Among this year’s nominees for the LifeChanger of the Year award are: Elizabeth Humphrey, a seventh-grade science teacher at Robert E. Howard Middle School; Shanika Smalls-Muir, an English teacher at Elloree Elementary School; and Teressa Ford, a fifth-grade math, science and health teacher at Edisto Elementary School.
Among the cash prizes to be given during the 2020-2021 school year will be one grand prize winner of the LifeChanger of the Year award, with the $10,000 grand prize to be split between a $5,000 individual cash award and a $5,000 donation to the winner’s school/district.
Four grand prize finalists for the award will also be handed out, with $5,000 to be split between a $2,500 individual cash award and a $2,500 donation to the winner’s school/district.
Ten LifeChanger Awards will be awarded, with $3,000 to be split between a $1,500 individual cash award and a $1,500 donation to the winner’s school/district.
A LifeChanger Spirit Award will also be given to the LifeChanger whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. Individuals can learn how they can rally behind their LifeChanger by visiting the Support Your LifeChanger page at https://www.lifechangeroftheyear.com/showspirit.
The nomination deadline for the aforementioned awards is Dec. 31, 2020.
“We turn over all the nominations to an independent panel of judges, and we begin announcing winners usually in mid-February or so,” said Ross Sneyd, director of corporate communications and community relations at National Life Group.
“We try to announce the finalists for the LifeChanger of the Year first, and then the grand prize winner is announced later in the spring from among the five finalists,” Sneyd said.
He said a 17th award has been added this year, the Capstone Award, which recognizes a retiring educator. A $5,000 cash prize will be split between a $2,500 individual cash award and a $2,500 donation to the winner’s school district.
For more information on the LifeChanger of the Year award, visit online at https://www.lifechangeroftheyear.com/.
