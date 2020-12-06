Three new coronavirus deaths in T&D Region

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced three additional coronavirus-related deaths occurred last month in The T&D Region.

DHEC announced the following deaths Sunday:

• A Bamberg County resident in the over 65 age category died Nov. 25.

• An Orangeburg County resident in the over 65 age category died Nov. 25.

• An Orangeburg County resident in the over 65 age category died Nov. 30.

Orangeburg County has 30 more cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has four and Calhoun County has three.

Statewide, there are 2,538 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 43 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 216,378 and confirmed deaths to 4,237.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 30 new cases, 3,919 total cases and a total of 137 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 765 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 563 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.