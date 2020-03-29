Three new cases of coronavirus in T&D Region; death reported in Horry County

Three additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC also announced one additional death related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 16.
The patient was an elderly individual from Horry County who had underlying health conditions.
DHEC reported 113 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The total number statewide is 774 cases in 40 counties.
Two additional cases were reported in Orangeburg County, bringing the total number of cases to 16. One additional case was reported in Calhoun County, which has a total of two cases.
Bamberg County has no reported cases of coronavirus.
DHEC’s ZIP code-level data shows cases in the Cope, Holly Hill, Neeses, Branchville, North, Orangeburg and St. Matthews areas. It has not updated the number of cases in each ZIP code.
The number of new cases by county are:
• Aiken County: 2 cases
• Anderson County: 5 cases
• Beaufort County: 11 cases
• Calhoun County: 1 case
• Charleston County: 8 cases
• Clarendon County: 9 cases
• Darlington County: 2 cases
• Edgefield County: 1 case
• Florence County: 1 case
• Georgetown County: 4 cases
• Greenville County: 14 cases
• Horry County: 3 cases
• Kershaw County: 5 cases
• Lancaster County: 4 cases
• Laurens County: 1 case
• Lexington County: 5 cases
• Marlboro County: 1 case
• Oconee County: 1 case
• Orangeburg County: 2 cases
• Pickens County: 1 case
• Richland County: 17 cases
• Spartanburg County: 4 cases
• Sumter County: 6 cases
• York County: 5 cases
All South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items and regularly wash their hands.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
