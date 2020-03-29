Three new cases of coronavirus in T&D Region; death reported in Horry County

Three additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also announced one additional death related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 16.

The patient was an elderly individual from Horry County who had underlying health conditions.

DHEC reported 113 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The total number statewide is 774 cases in 40 counties.

Two additional cases were reported in Orangeburg County, bringing the total number of cases to 16. One additional case was reported in Calhoun County, which has a total of two cases.

Bamberg County has no reported cases of coronavirus.

DHEC’s ZIP code-level data shows cases in the Cope, Holly Hill, Neeses, Branchville, North, Orangeburg and St. Matthews areas. It has not updated the number of cases in each ZIP code.

The number of new cases by county are:

• Aiken County: 2 cases

• Anderson County: 5 cases

• Beaufort County: 11 cases