Three more test positive for coronavirus in Orangeburg County

Three more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced Wednesday the state has 130 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,881 and those who have died to 203.
Six of the latest deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Beaufort, Berkeley, Clarendon and Greenville counties. Five deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Clarendon, Florence, Greenville and Richland counties.
Orangeburg County now has a total of 68 cases, with 418 estimated cases and one death.
There’s now one case in Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code, with six estimated cases.
Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code has two new cases. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added one case. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.
Bamberg County has nine cases, 55 estimated cases and no deaths.
Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One person has died. No new cases were announced Tuesday.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
The estimate of possible cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
