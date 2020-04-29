Three more test positive for coronavirus in Orangeburg County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announced Wednesday the state has 130 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,881 and those who have died to 203.

Six of the latest deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Beaufort, Berkeley, Clarendon and Greenville counties. Five deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Clarendon, Florence, Greenville and Richland counties.

Orangeburg County now has a total of 68 cases, with 418 estimated cases and one death.

There’s now one case in Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code, with six estimated cases.

Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code has two new cases. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added one case. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.

Bamberg County has nine cases, 55 estimated cases and no deaths.