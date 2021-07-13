Three more region residents test positive for coronavirus

Three additional T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 162 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 494,862 and confirmed deaths to 8,672.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 2 new cases, 9,236 total cases and a total of 245 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,459 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,225 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.