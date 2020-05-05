Three more positive in Orangeburg County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also announced 93 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths across the state.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,841 and those who have died to 296.

Twelve of the recent deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Richland, Williamsburg and York counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Florence County.

Orangeburg County now has 94 confirmed cases, 577 estimated cases and two deaths.

There’s one additional case in North’s 29112 ZIP code. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code now has two additional cases. It has a total of four cases and 24 estimated cases.

Springfield’s 29146 ZIP code has one less case than previously reported. DHEC says it now has two cases and 12 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.