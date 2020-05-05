Three more positive in Orangeburg County

Three more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC also announced 93 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths across the state.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,841 and those who have died to 296.
Twelve of the recent deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Richland, Williamsburg and York counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Florence County.
Orangeburg County now has 94 confirmed cases, 577 estimated cases and two deaths.
There’s one additional case in North’s 29112 ZIP code. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code now has two additional cases. It has a total of four cases and 24 estimated cases.
Springfield’s 29146 ZIP code has one less case than previously reported. DHEC says it now has two cases and 12 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County has 13 cases, 80 estimated cases and no deaths.
Calhoun County has seven cases, 43 estimated cases and one death.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As of this morning, 3,241 hospital beds are available and 6,415 are in use, which is a 64.44% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,415 beds currently used, 447 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Today’s higher percentage of statewide hospital bed utilization is due to the inclusion of data reporting from 11 non-acute care facilities who are treating COVID-19 patients. Previously, only 67 acute hospitals reported this information.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.