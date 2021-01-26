Three more Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

Three more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two of the residents were in the 65 and over age category and one was in the 35 to 64 age category.

In addition, 32 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the virus, along with five more Bamberg County residents and 14 more Calhoun County residents

Statewide, there are 1,993 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 24 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 381,812 and confirmed deaths to 5,944.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 32 new cases, 6,862 total cases and a total of 180 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 1,149 total cases and a total of 44 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 14 new cases, 1,020 total cases and a total of 25 deaths and 3 probable deaths.