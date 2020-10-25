Three more die in crashes; four killed during deadly weekend on Orangeburg County roads

Three additional people died in two separate collisions on Orangeburg County’s roads this weekend. The deaths follow Friday night’s collision that killed a former deputy.
A person died Saturday night in a crash in western Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at 11:35 p.m. on Cabin Road near Heritage Hall Road.
A 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling north on Cabin Road when it ran off the right side of the road, ran into a ditch, hit a driveway culvert and struck a tree.
The truck’s passenger was killed. The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver was transported to the Regional Medical Center and, from there, to Prisma Health Richland hospital. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.
In a separate incident, two people died in a crash on U.S. Highway 176 near Woolbright Road in the eastern part of Orangeburg County at 3:23 a.m. Sunday,
A 2010 Nissan Maxima was traveling west on U.S. 176 when it ran off the road to the right, corrected, ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
The front seat passenger and the rear seat passenger died in the crash. The driver was taken to RMC.
The names of the three people killed have not yet been released.
The crashes followed the Friday night collision that claimed the life of a former Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy near Norway.
Craig Davis, 51, was riding his motorcycle Friday night on U.S. Highway 321 when it collided with a truck.
According to Tidwell, the 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north as a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south. The driver of the Silverado was attempting to make a left turn onto Bonnette Road.
The motorcycle and the truck collided.
The driver of the Silverado, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.
All three crashes are being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
