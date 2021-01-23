Three more coronavirus deaths in region

Three more T&D Region residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One was a Bamberg County resident in the 65 and over age category.

Two Orangeburg County residents in the 65 and over category also died of the coronavirus.

Also, 67 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with five more Bamberg County residents and eight more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 3,435 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 63 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 373,399 and confirmed deaths to 5,855.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 67 new cases, 6,689 total cases and a total of 173 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 1,121 total cases and a total of 44 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 8 new cases, 990 total cases and a total of 23 deaths and 3 probable deaths.