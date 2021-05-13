Three more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

Three more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 229 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 14 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 486,761 and confirmed deaths to 8,467.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 9,092 total cases and a total of 239 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,437 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,211 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 8 probable deaths.